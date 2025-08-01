Bengals cut ties with former Bills' third-round running back attempting comeback
Remember Zack Moss?
It was only five short years ago when the Buffalo Bills used the No. 86 overall selection on the Utah running back at the 2020 NFL Draft. Initially looking like a promising complement to Devin Singletary, Moss struggled to establish himself with the Bills due to multiple injuries during his rookie campaign.
After subsequent stops with the Indianapolis Colts and the Cincinnati Bengals, the 27-year-old Moss, who is coming off an injury to his vertebra sustained last October, is out of work. The Bengals released the running back, who is attempting to regain his health and return to the practice field, earlier this week.
With the running back currently available on the free-agent market, it's unclear where Moss stands in his recovery from injury, but the Bengals' move suggests the team did not view him as ready to contribute.
Despite his familiarity with Buffalo, it doesn't seem to make sense for the Bills to "kick the tires" on Moss. Running backs James Cook, Ray Davis and Ty Johnson are all back with the Bills after a record 2024 offensive performance. All three men producing rushing and receiving touchdowns last year as Buffalo became the first team in NFL history to score at least 30 rushing touchdowns and 30 passing touchdowns during the same regular season.
After a foot injury slowed him in September 2020, Moss eventually recorded 576 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns over 13 appearances. Unfortunately, an ugly ankle injury during the Bills' wildcard win ended his rookie campaign prematurely.
In 2021, Moss averaged only 3.6 yards per rush as he seemingly fell out of favor in Brian Daboll's offense. The Bills eventually traded their former third-round pick to the Colts midway through the 2022 campaign.
His 2023 performance contained flashes of potential as Moss compiled 986 scrimmage yards over 14 games. The Bengals signed him to a two-year free-agent contract that following offseason.
Moss averaged only 3.3 yards per carry in eight games for the Bengals before fracturing the vertebra in multiple places.
