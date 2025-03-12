Bills to re-sign Swiss army knife for offense and special teams
The Buffalo Bills' backfield continued to be the focal point of the team's reported signings on Tuesday.
After re-signing third-down running back Ty Johnson and bringing former practice squad RB Darrynton Evans back into the fold, the Bills agreed to terms with a key utility player who is officially listed as a fullback.
The Bills announced that they re-signed fullback Reggie Gilliam. The contract details include a one-year deal worth $2 million, according to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo.
Gilliam has spent his entire five-year career with the Bills, playing tight end, fullback, and being used on special teams. He has racked up 111 receiving yards on 14 catches and two touchdowns. Adding to the statline, the special teams ace made 15 tackles, forced two fumbles and recovered one fumble in 77 games.
This is the third signing on Tuesday that involved the backfield as the Bills started with bringing back running back Darrynton Evans for his third stint with the team. Buffalo later re-signed Ty Johnson to a two-year, $5 million deal.
While some might not be overly excited about the move, Buffalo made a sneaky strong move in bringing back Gilliam. He's a key utility player who can do it all on offense and special teams. Now, he has been rewarded for his efforts.
The Bills could have gone with another utility fullback in recently released Kyle Juszczyk after the 49ers let him go. Buffalo instead stuck with Gilliam and kept the core backfield intact.
