Bills see first 'real' training camp fight that ends with practice ejection
Training camp fights are a common occurrence in the NFL and the Buffalo Bills aren't immune to that.
We've seen some major scuffles break out between teams during joint practices over the years, but fights between teammates can also occur, as we saw with the Detroit Lions recently.
The Bills took the practice field for the second session of training camp on Friday when a fight broke out between offensive lineman Alec Anderson and defensive end Hayden Harris.
According to ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg, Anderson was booted from practice after the incident.
"First real skirmish of camp involves Alec Anderson and Hayden Harris. Result is Alec Anderson appearing to be kicked out of practice as he runs off the field towards the locker room afterwards," Getzenberg reported.
The Buffalo News' Katherine Fitzgerald added that Harris' helmet was ripped off in the scuffle.
This is the second clash between a rookie and veteran in camp. Edge rusher A.J. Epenesa reportedly punched rookie tight end Jackson Hawes on Friday.
Anderson appeared in all 17 games for the Bills last season, starting in four of them. He showed a bit of versatility in 2024, playing at left tackle, left guard, center and right guard. That versatility should help him in his quest to secure a roster spot.
Harris was one of the Bills' undrafted free-agent signings this offseason and is also battling for a roster spot.
The 6-foot-5, 255-pound edge rusher began his collegiate career with UCLA before transferring to Montana in 2023. Harris posted 9.5 sacks and 52 tackles for the program last season.
RELATED: Bills lose 2 defenders during training camp practice
While undrafted free agents always have a tough time making NFL rosters, Harris is facing an even steeper climb to accomplish that feat thanks to a crowded edge rusher room that includes Greg Rousseau, A.J. Epenesa, Joey Bosa and Landon Jackson.
After the Bills take part in their third practice of training camp on Friday, the team is slated to have the day off on Saturday. As for the skirmish, we'll have to wait until "Hard Knocks" debuts for a closer look.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —