'Smart guy' already has Josh Allen's attention at Bills' training camp
So far, all seems swimmingly for former second-round draft pick Elijah Moore during his first summer with the Buffalo Bills.
The Bills signed the free-agent wide receiver shortly after OTAs began this past spring, and he immediately established himself as a contender for the fifth WR roster spot behind presumed locks Khalil Shakir, Joshua Palmer, Keon Coleman and Curtis Samuel.
"You get a guy like Elijah, I feel like he's living here, wanting to just kind of embody it, play inside, play outside, figure out, hey, what can he do, what is [quarterback] Josh [Allen] thinking on these plays?" said offensive coordinator Joe Brady during the first week of June.
Flashing his sub-4.4 speed, Moore apparently had a productive spring, worked on acclimating to his new surroundings and building a rapport with NFL MVP Josh Allen. Now, it's onto training camp, and Moore has seemingly got off on the right foot with his new quarterback.
"Smart guy. He knows his stuff, and he's a fun guy to be around, too," said Allen after the summer's first practice on Wednesday.
In term's of Moore's game, the first observation that Allen shared was Moore's ability and movement out of the break.
"I think he's so sudden in and out of cuts. Again, he can play inside and play outside and have that versatility for us," said Allen.
Speaking of versatility, Moore was seen taking an end-around in practice on Thursday. There's no question that the wide receiver's skill set provides another option for Brady's "everybody eats" scheme as the coach attempts to use that versatility to the offense's advantage.
Over his last 34 regular season games with the Cleveland Browns, Moore managed 120 catches for 1,178 yards while dealing with great instability at quarterback.
