'Smart guy' already has Josh Allen's attention at Bills' training camp

The Buffalo Bills took a flier on a former second-round WR, adding to Josh Allen's arsenal, much to the quarterback's delight.

Ralph Ventre

Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws on the sidelines during the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Wednesday, July 23, 2025 in Pittsford.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws on the sidelines during the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Wednesday, July 23, 2025 in Pittsford. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
So far, all seems swimmingly for former second-round draft pick Elijah Moore during his first summer with the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills signed the free-agent wide receiver shortly after OTAs began this past spring, and he immediately established himself as a contender for the fifth WR roster spot behind presumed locks Khalil Shakir, Joshua Palmer, Keon Coleman and Curtis Samuel.

"You get a guy like Elijah, I feel like he's living here, wanting to just kind of embody it, play inside, play outside, figure out, hey, what can he do, what is [quarterback] Josh [Allen] thinking on these plays?" said offensive coordinator Joe Brady during the first week of June.

Flashing his sub-4.4 speed, Moore apparently had a productive spring, worked on acclimating to his new surroundings and building a rapport with NFL MVP Josh Allen. Now, it's onto training camp, and Moore has seemingly got off on the right foot with his new quarterback.

"Smart guy. He knows his stuff, and he's a fun guy to be around, too," said Allen after the summer's first practice on Wednesday.

Elijah Moore (18) turns up field
Jul 23, 2025; Rochester, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Elijah Moore (18) turns up field after catching a pass during training camp at St. John Fisher University / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

In term's of Moore's game, the first observation that Allen shared was Moore's ability and movement out of the break.

"I think he's so sudden in and out of cuts. Again, he can play inside and play outside and have that versatility for us," said Allen.

Speaking of versatility, Moore was seen taking an end-around in practice on Thursday. There's no question that the wide receiver's skill set provides another option for Brady's "everybody eats" scheme as the coach attempts to use that versatility to the offense's advantage.

Over his last 34 regular season games with the Cleveland Browns, Moore managed 120 catches for 1,178 yards while dealing with great instability at quarterback.

Published
Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

