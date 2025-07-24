Bills lose 2 defenders during training camp practice
The Buffalo Bills had a couple of scares during Thursday’s training camp practice.
Early during the session linebacker Dorian Williams had to leave the field due to an injury. He was later joined by defensive end A.J. Epenesa.
There was no initial word on why Epenesa had to leave, but Williams apparently suffered a leg injury. He left the locker room with a sleeve on his right calf, and was seen limping.
Williams is coming off a breakout season where he recorded 117 tackles and had three fumble recoveries. He’s expected to be a big part of their defense again in 2025.
The same could be true for Epenesa, despite offseason additions. The Bills signed Joey Bosa and Michael Hoecht in free agency, and selected Landon Jackson in the third round of the 2025 NFL draft.
Bosa, however, has struggled to stay healthy and Hoecht will be out for the first six games due to a suspension.
A second-round pick out of Iowa in 2020, Epenesa is coming off his third season in a row with at least six sacks.
