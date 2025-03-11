Bills bring back familiar journeyman running back
A familiar face returns to the Buffalo Bills' backfield in as they turn to a journeyman running back to help add depth.
Darrynton Evans will be signing with the Bills, according to sports agency Priority Sports on Tuesday. No details have been shared as to the length and money behind the contract.
This is Evans's third time wearing the blue and red uniform. He was on the Bills' injured reserve list before being released in the middle of the 2024 season.
Over five NFL seasons, Evans has rushed for 249 yards and one touchdown and caught 12 passes for 120 yards and one score. Evans has played for five teams in his career.
On Monday, the Bills signed wide receiver Josh Palmer to a three-year, $36 million deal and defensive end Michael Hoecht to a three-year, $24 million contract.
The 26-year-old running back will join James Cook and Ray Davis on the active roster. Ty Johnson remains a free agent. It remains to be seen whether this will affect Johnson's return to the Bills but it does add some competition for who will be the Npo. 3 running back on the depth chart.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —