Buffalo Bills create much-needed cap space by restructuring contract of key starter
The Buffalo Bills have been up against it from a salary cap space perspective the entire offseason, but general manager Brandon Beane has now given the team some wiggle room.
According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Bills have restructured the contract of left tackle Dion Dawkins, which adds just under $8 million to Buffalo's cap space.
Over The Cap had the Bills sitting at $6.3 million over the cap going into Week 1, so this will put Buffalo in the positive by close to $2 million if the numbers are accurate.
Of course, that's not nearly enough to make any kind of significant move, so this isn't likely to be a precursor to something like that.
Instead, Buffalo is opening up funds to help the team get through the 2025 season, when the Bills will inevitably make more moves because of injuries and whatnot.
The Bills being up against the salary cap is nothing new and things are likely going to be tight for a few more years, at least. Currently, Buffalo is projected to be over the cap in 2026 and just $38 million under the cap in 2027.
While the Bills have had to shop mostly in the bargain bin in free agency, it hasn't been too big of a deal because Beane prefers to build from within, as he noted after handing out several contract extensions to key players this offseason.
All in on offseason, the Bills have extended quarterback Josh Allen, wide receiver Khalil Shakir, edge rusher Greg Rousseau, linebacker Terrel Bernard and cornerback Christian Benford.
“This is the new young core that we’re putting our money into,” Beane said last month. “We want to draft, develop and re-sign."
The Bills will play their long-awaited 2025 regular season opener on Sunday, September 7, in a matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.
