Bills' defense catches 'break' as Ravens' offensive weapon reportedly out for opener
While the Baltimore Ravens have no shortage of offensive weapons around quarterback Lamar Jackson, there'll be one important piece missing when they visit the Buffalo Bills on September 7 at Highmark Stadium.
Tight end Isaiah Likely's Week 1 availability has been in question due to a foot injury, and, on Wednesday morning, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport brought some clarity to the issue.
Citing unnamed sources, Rapoport reported "Likely, who is recovering nicely from a broken bone in his foot, is not expected to play in the team’s opener." According to the insider, the Ravens' 2022 fourth-round draft pick underwent surgery in late July.
Likely and three-time Pro Bowl selection Mark Andrews are two dangerous tight ends who give the Ravens the ability to effectively deploy 12 personnel and create mismatches for opposing defenses.
RELATED: A few surprises as Bills release official depth chart ahead of Week 1
With former All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano back at full strength, the Bills' defense should receive a boost when it comes to battling tight ends in pass coverage.
Although Andrews will be remembered for his fumble and dropped two-point play, he still managed five catches for 61 yards in the Bills' 27-25 divisional round playoff win last January. Meanwhile, Likely went for 73 yards and one touchdown on four receptions in the game.
RELATED: Bills sign fan favorite WR for Josh Allen's offense
In the Ravens' Week 4 regular season win over Buffalo last year, Likely was targeted only twice as a receiver and finished with one 26-yard reception.
One fewer threat to worry about in the passing game is certainly a positive development for a Bills' defense that already faces a tough assignment from Derrick Henry, Jackson and the Ravens' rushing attack.
The Bills and the Ravens will clash on Sunday Night Football with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —