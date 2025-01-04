Bills decline to elevate skill players for Week 18, only 4 WRs available
The Buffalo Bills are using their two alotted weekly practice squad elevations to beef up the trenches for the regular season finale against the New England Patriots.
The Bills called up interior offensive lineman Will Clapp and defensive end Casey Toohill for the January 5 road game at Gillette Stadium. With Buffalo locked into the AFC's No. 2 seed regardless of Sunday's result, a large majority of first teamers aren't expected to play.
The call-up decisions will be felt by the receiving corps. With Amari Cooper already unavailable, and Khalil Shakir deserving of a breather, it seems as if rookie Keon Coleman and veteran journeyman Mack Hollins will see plenty of action.
Curtis Samuel, who will look to reacclimate following an injury-related absence, is questionable to play after three straight limited practices. Samuel would give the Bills a fourth wide receiver on the gameday roster.
Buffalo was not permitted to elevate Jalen Virgil, Tyrell Shavers or tight end Zach Davidson as all three reached the maximum three appearances as practice squad players. Former second-round wide receiver KJ Hamler and undrafted rookie running back Frank Gore Jr. were the two practice squad skill position players eligible for elevation in Week 18, but the Bills opted to select two linemen.
On Friday, Buffalo signed practice squad quarterback Mike White to the 53-man roster to serve as the backup on Sunday. Josh Allen will start, but will be relieved by Mitch Trubisky shortly thereafter.
RELATED: Sean McDermott delivers update on Bills captain's postseason availability
Clapp will almost certainly see time at either center or guard in Week 18. After making 11 starts for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023, Clapp has yet to appear in a game for the Bills this season despite spending multiple weeks on the active roster.
Toohill's presence will allow the Bills to rest Greg Rousseau and AJ Epenesa for the postseason. The edge rusher made 13 appearances in his first season with Buffalo before being released in Week 15. Subsequently signing to the practice squad, Toohill is set to play for the first time since December 8.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —