AFC East rival tabbed 'ideal landing spot' for Bills' 10,000-yard free-agent WR
The New York Jets could use a lot of help in multiple areas, and a Buffalo Bills' free agent, who remains unsigned, may be able to provide some in one spot on offense.
Outside of Garrett Wilson, the Jets' receiving corps is a rather underwhelming group. Fading veterans Allen Lazard and Josh Reynolds are the next two most-recognizable names in a room that includes former undrafted free agent Xavier Gipson, 2024 draft pick Malachi Corley and fourth-round rookie Arian Smith, who has had documented difficulty securing catches.
As a result, it's no surprise that ESPN analyst Matt Bowen chose the Jets as a destination for veteran wide receiver Amari Cooper, who finished the 2024 season with the Bills.
Bowen identified "ideal landing spots for 11 veteran free agents," including wide receiver Keenan Allen, quarterback Aaron Rodgers, running back JK Dobbins and safety Justin Simmons, and paired Cooper with Gang Green.
"There's a need for competition in the Jets' wide receiver room opposite of No. 1 option Garrett Wilson. With Allen Lazard and Josh Reynolds next on the depth chart, Cooper could come in and fight for work. Yes, the 30-year-old is showing signs of decline on tape, but he is still a detailed route runner who can uncover. He could be a solid target for quarterback Justin Fields on play-action concepts, getting open on deep in-breakers," said Bowen.
Cooper signed a five-year contract worth $100 million with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020. He was subsequently traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2022 and then to the Bills at the 2024 deadline.
RELATED: Bills' top offensive offseason addition already sounds like a Joe Brady disciple
Although Cooper's numbers (20-297-2) were pedestrian, the five-time Pro Bowl selection had his moments and was, by multiple accounts, a positive force in the locker room for the Bills.
Cooper reached 10,000-yard career receiving milestone in Buffalo's Week 17 win over the Jets, passing former Bills' WR1 Eric Moulds (9,995) on the NFL's all-time list in the process. With 10,033 yards, Cooper ranks 57th in league history.
With his market seemingly failing to materialize this offseason, Cooper will likely have to accept much less than the $20 million per year that he was making. The Bills seem content letting him walk as reports suggest a physical decline.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —