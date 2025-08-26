Bills waive fifth-round linebacker after only one year in building
The Buffalo Bills have uncovered fifth-round draft gems such as linebacker Matt Milano and wide receiver Khalil Shakir, but not every Day 3 pick can be a hit.
Buffalo essentially recognized a 2024 miss prior to Tuesday's NFL roster cutdown deadline. After only one season with the club, the Bills have waived 2024 fifth-round linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio (per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler).
As a rookie, Ulofoshio was a gameday inactive on 13 occasions. The Washington product did not make his NFL debut until Week 9, playing eight special teams snaps against the Miami Dolphins.
Ulofoshio was not active again until Week 16. His first defensive reps didn't come until the regular season finale against the New England Patriots. Playing 100 percent of the snaps in the 23-16 road loss, Ulofoshio finished with five tackles and one pass break-up.
One of three fifth-round selections by the Bills in 2024, joining offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran-Granger (141) and defensive end Javon Solomon (168), Ulofoshio was picked at No. 160 overall. Despite his draft status, he quickly fell behind tryout linebacker Joe Andreessen on the depth chart.
Andreessen was active from Week 8 on. He logged 246 special teams snaps over 13 appearance, occupying a role that almost always goes to the drafted player.
This preseason, the 25-year-old Ulofoshio, who played in all three exhibition games, made nine tackles over 100 snaps on defense. He also played 39 special teams reps, logging one tackle.
The second-year player is subjected to waivers and can be claimed by another NFL prior to the August 27 noon (ET) deadline.
