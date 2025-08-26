Bills Central

Bills waive fifth-round linebacker after only one year in building

The Buffalo Bills parted ways with one of their three 2024 fifth-round draft picks prior to Tuesday's NFL cutdown deadline.

Ralph Ventre

Aug 24, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Jaden Shirden (35) tries to break free from Buffalo Bills linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio (48) after making a catch
Aug 24, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Jaden Shirden (35) tries to break free from Buffalo Bills linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio (48) after making a catch / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills have uncovered fifth-round draft gems such as linebacker Matt Milano and wide receiver Khalil Shakir, but not every Day 3 pick can be a hit.

Buffalo essentially recognized a 2024 miss prior to Tuesday's NFL roster cutdown deadline. After only one season with the club, the Bills have waived 2024 fifth-round linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio (per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler).

As a rookie, Ulofoshio was a gameday inactive on 13 occasions. The Washington product did not make his NFL debut until Week 9, playing eight special teams snaps against the Miami Dolphins.

Ulofoshio was not active again until Week 16. His first defensive reps didn't come until the regular season finale against the New England Patriots. Playing 100 percent of the snaps in the 23-16 road loss, Ulofoshio finished with five tackles and one pass break-up.

Edefuan Ulofoshio (48)
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio (48) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One of three fifth-round selections by the Bills in 2024, joining offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran-Granger (141) and defensive end Javon Solomon (168), Ulofoshio was picked at No. 160 overall. Despite his draft status, he quickly fell behind tryout linebacker Joe Andreessen on the depth chart.

Andreessen was active from Week 8 on. He logged 246 special teams snaps over 13 appearance, occupying a role that almost always goes to the drafted player.

This preseason, the 25-year-old Ulofoshio, who played in all three exhibition games, made nine tackles over 100 snaps on defense. He also played 39 special teams reps, logging one tackle.

The second-year player is subjected to waivers and can be claimed by another NFL prior to the August 27 noon (ET) deadline.

Edefuan Ulofoshio (48) tackle
Aug 9, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Giants running back Dante Miller (25) is tackled by Buffalo Bills linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio (48) / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

