Buffalo Bills cut veteran CB signaling good news for injured stars
NFL teams have until 4:00 p.m. EST to trim their rosters to 53 players. Like most franchises, the Buffalo Bills began letting players go on Sunday and have begun making more cuts Tuesday morning.
One player who was informed of his release Tuesday is veteran cornerback Dane Jackson.
A former starter in Buffalo, Jackson signed with the Carolina Panthers in 2024 after spending four years with the Bills.
Jackson won’t make it to a fifth season and while that might not be a shocking release, it could signal good news for some of the team’s injured stars, especially Tre’Davious White.
Another veteran who returned after being gone in 2024, White is expected to start opposite Christian Benford. His status came into question when he suffered a lower leg injury in practice recently.
Head Coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane have been tight-lipped about his status, but moving on from Jackson means White could be back for the opener in Week 1.
It’s unlikely that rookie Maxwell Hairston returns by then as he’s been dealing with an LCL sprain. That said, potentially having White back should give them confidence heading into the season.
