Bills' initial 53-man regular season roster unveiled following NFL cutdown deadline
The Buffalo Bills set their initial 53-man roster for the 2025 regular season on Tuesday afternoon.
There were no major surprises, but multiple former second-round draft picks, including wide receivers KJ Hamler and Laviska Shenault, did not survive the 4 p.m. ET cutdown deadline.
The cuts essentially revealed the results of multiple position battles. Incumbent backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky remains QB2 behind Josh Allen after Mike White and Shane Buechele were both cut.
The Bills released former draft picks veteran cornerback Dane Jackson, suggesting that either Tre'Davious White
Buffalo cut Shenault, who was competing for the primary return specialist role against second-year player Brandon Codrington.
Bills' official 53-man roster
Quarterbacks (2)
Josh Allen, Mitch Trubisky
Trubisky, the incumbent QB2, beat out Mike White to keep his backup job. Shane Buechele would have great value on the practice squad.
Running Backs (4)
James Cook, Ray Davis, Ty Johnson, Reggie Gilliam (FB)
This quartet was essentially set back in the spring, and reaffirmed when Cook received his contract extension.
Wide Receivers (6)
Khalil Shakir, Joshua Palmer, Keon Coleman, Curtis Samuel, Elijah Moore, Tyrell Shavers
Shavers was on the right side of the bubble, veteran Samuel's health was trending up at the close of training camp, and Moore also showed enough to stick.
Tight Ends (3)
Dawson Knox, Dalton Kincaid, Jackson Hawes
The Bills again decided to carry only three tight ends on the 53-man roster, which cost Zach Davidson a spot.
Offensive Line (9)
Dion Dawkins, David Edwards, Connor McGovern, O'Cyrus Torrence, Spencer Brown, Alec Anderson, Ryan Van Demark, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Chase Lundt
The Bills are going with nine offensive line to start the season with second-year tackle Tylan Grable beginning on Injured Reserve due to a concussion. Lundt, a seventh-round rookie, is the lone lineman who was not part of last year's group.
Defensive Ends (5)
Greg Rousseau, Joey Bosa, AJ Epenesa, Javon Solomon, Landon Jackson
Bosa (free agent) and Jackson (third-round rookie) are the two newcomers to the group.
Defensive Tackles (5)
Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones, Deone Walker, TJ Sanders, DeWayne Carter
Jones was not a salary cap casualty as some had rumored, and Carter, a 2024 third-round pick, survived, too.
Linebackers (5)
Matt Milano, Terrel Bernard, Dorian Williams, Joe Andreessen, Shaq Thompson
The veteran Thompson claims the fifth LB spot as the Bills cut 2024 fifth-rounder Edefuan Ulofoshio.
Cornerbacks (6)
Christian Benford, Tre'Davious White, Taron Johnson, Cam Lewis, Ja'Marcus Ingram, Dorian Strong
The Bills kept six cornerbacks on defense with a seventh, Brandon Codrington, being listed at return specialist.
Safeties (4)
Taylor Rapp, Cole Bishop, Damar Hamlin, Jordan Hancock
The fifth-round rookie Hancock beat out free agent Darrick Forrest for the fourth safety spot.
Kicker (1)
Tyler Bass
After pelvic soreness sidelined him throughout most of August, Bass returned for the preseason finale and performed effectively.
Punter (1)
Brad Robbins
Robbins received good news when the Bills were forced to release his positition competition, Jake Camarda, due to the roster numbers game at the start of camp, and he never gave them a reason to call him back.
Return Specialist (1)
Brandon Codrington
Codrington, who really doesn't offer much on defense, makes the 53-man roster for the second season in a row to handle the return duties.
Longsnapper (1)
Reid Ferguson
The longest-tenured Buffalo Bill heads into another season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —