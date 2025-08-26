Bills Central

Bills' initial 53-man regular season roster unveiled following NFL cutdown deadline

The Buffalo Bills finally released the results of their required roster cuts approximately two hours after the deadline passed.

The Buffalo Bills set their initial 53-man roster for the 2025 regular season on Tuesday afternoon.

There were no major surprises, but multiple former second-round draft picks, including wide receivers KJ Hamler and Laviska Shenault, did not survive the 4 p.m. ET cutdown deadline.

The cuts essentially revealed the results of multiple position battles. Incumbent backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky remains QB2 behind Josh Allen after Mike White and Shane Buechele were both cut.

The Bills released former draft picks veteran cornerback Dane Jackson, suggesting that either Tre'Davious White

Buffalo cut Shenault, who was competing for the primary return specialist role against second-year player Brandon Codrington.

Bills' official 53-man roster

Quarterbacks (2)
Josh Allen, Mitch Trubisky

Trubisky, the incumbent QB2, beat out Mike White to keep his backup job. Shane Buechele would have great value on the practice squad.

Running Backs (4)
James Cook, Ray Davis, Ty Johnson, Reggie Gilliam (FB)

This quartet was essentially set back in the spring, and reaffirmed when Cook received his contract extension.

Wide Receivers (6)
Khalil Shakir, Joshua Palmer, Keon Coleman, Curtis Samuel, Elijah Moore, Tyrell Shavers

Shavers was on the right side of the bubble, veteran Samuel's health was trending up at the close of training camp, and Moore also showed enough to stick.

Tight Ends (3)
Dawson Knox, Dalton Kincaid, Jackson Hawes

The Bills again decided to carry only three tight ends on the 53-man roster, which cost Zach Davidson a spot.

Offensive Line (9)
Dion Dawkins, David Edwards, Connor McGovern, O'Cyrus Torrence, Spencer Brown, Alec Anderson, Ryan Van Demark, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Chase Lundt

The Bills are going with nine offensive line to start the season with second-year tackle Tylan Grable beginning on Injured Reserve due to a concussion. Lundt, a seventh-round rookie, is the lone lineman who was not part of last year's group.

Defensive Ends (5)
Greg Rousseau, Joey Bosa, AJ Epenesa, Javon Solomon, Landon Jackson

Bosa (free agent) and Jackson (third-round rookie) are the two newcomers to the group.

Defensive Tackles (5)
Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones, Deone Walker, TJ Sanders, DeWayne Carter

Jones was not a salary cap casualty as some had rumored, and Carter, a 2024 third-round pick, survived, too.

Linebackers (5)
Matt Milano, Terrel Bernard, Dorian Williams, Joe Andreessen, Shaq Thompson

The veteran Thompson claims the fifth LB spot as the Bills cut 2024 fifth-rounder Edefuan Ulofoshio.

Cornerbacks (6)
Christian Benford, Tre'Davious White, Taron Johnson, Cam Lewis, Ja'Marcus Ingram, Dorian Strong

The Bills kept six cornerbacks on defense with a seventh, Brandon Codrington, being listed at return specialist.

Safeties (4)
Taylor Rapp, Cole Bishop, Damar Hamlin, Jordan Hancock

The fifth-round rookie Hancock beat out free agent Darrick Forrest for the fourth safety spot.

Kicker (1)
Tyler Bass

After pelvic soreness sidelined him throughout most of August, Bass returned for the preseason finale and performed effectively.

Punter (1)
Brad Robbins

Robbins received good news when the Bills were forced to release his positition competition, Jake Camarda, due to the roster numbers game at the start of camp, and he never gave them a reason to call him back.

Return Specialist (1)
Brandon Codrington

Codrington, who really doesn't offer much on defense, makes the 53-man roster for the second season in a row to handle the return duties.

Longsnapper (1)
Reid Ferguson

The longest-tenured Buffalo Bill heads into another season.

