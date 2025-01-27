Which players should Bills prioritize signing ahead of NFL free agency?
The Buffalo Bills are left again to pick up the pieces after a devastating playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
While the Bills are one of the NFL's best teams, General Manager Brandon Beane will need to evaluate how to improve this roster. The nice thing is, several key contributors are signed through the 2025 season and beyond. But there are some decisions that need to be made about a couple of the team's impending free agents.
This is the toughest part about the NFL, especially after a playoff exit. Buffalo had an exceptional season but must retool to supersede the Chiefs.
Wide receivers: Mack Hollins and Amari Cooper
Name value-wise, I get why Cooper would be the guy Bills fans would want to see back. A five-time Pro Bowler with over 10,000 career receiving yards, he had moments this season of showing why he's been a true No. 1 receiver throughout his career. But Hollins may have been the most pleasant surprise from any of Buffalo’s additions in 2024.
Hollins' 31-378-5 stat line isn't spectacular, but it's the moments he had (and no I'm not talking about the pregame fits). Whether it was almost housing an onside kick to down the Lions in December, to his second-quarter touchdown catch against Kansas City in the AFC championship, Hollins' value seemed much higher than any stats could measure.
I'd love to see Cooper get more time to work with Josh Allen. But it could be hard to bring both players back for team discounts especially having some cap issues at the moment.
Rasul Douglas, Cornerback
Douglas has been a fairly competent starter for the Bills after being traded to the team in 2023. Although he will be 30 years old in 2025, he is still a viable starter in the secondary.
The West Virginia product did, however, have some ups and downs in the second half of the season. So I think bringing Douglas back to pair opposite Christian Benford could work. But I think the team has to think of adding another CB, maybe via the draft, so Douglas can take them under his wing.
Ty Johnson, Running back
Arguably the best No. 3 back in football, Johnson did not have the best showing in the AFC title game. But he had so many clutch moments this season for Buffalo and was one of the questioned reasons as to why the Bills offense was so productive in 2024.
The toughest thing here is he may get caught in the numbers game. With a James Cook extension potentially on the horizon after a superb playoff run and rookie Ray Davis being as productive as he was as a rookie, Johnson could fall down the priority list.
Buffalo may have to convince him to take a lighter contract figure to stay. Because if not, he may end up cashing out with another franchise this spring.
Damar Hamlin, Safety
One of the biggest feel-good stories around, Hamlin was able to post a solid 2024 campaign with 89 total tackles, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery. He is once again a Comeback Player of the Year finalist and was a big factor in this latest Bills playoff run. Across three playoff games, Hamlin posted 15 stops, a forced fumble, and a sack.
Hamlin is not considered an elite safety like a Kyle Hamilton or a Budda Baker. But he is for sure one of the more trusted veterans on Buffalo's roster. I could see a return to the Bills for Hamlin but don't expect him to surpass Antoine Winfield Jr.'s average annual salary of $21.03 million per season.