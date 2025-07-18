Bills finally complete rookie signings by agreeing to terms with second-round pick
The Buffalo Bills finally have their entire 2025 NFL Draft class under contract, with second rounder T.J. Sanders reaching an agreement with the team on a rookie deal on Thursday night.
The deal for Sanders includes $10.073 million guaranteed, or 95% of his rookie contract, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
There was a standoff between front offices and second round picks after the Houston Texans gave their second round pick Jayden Higgins an unprecedented fully guaranteed rookie contract. This was the first Day 2 selection to receive a contract of this caliber, triggering a stalemate between teams looking to sign their rookie class and second round picks looking for a fully guaranteed deal.
Cleveland caved quickly, giving linebacker Carson Schwesinger what he wanted the day after Higgins signed his deal. From May 9 to July 15, there was no movement from either side. Then the dam broke open when the 49ers gave Alfred Collins 88 percent of his contract guaranteed, a 10-percent leap from the 43rd pick's guarantees from last offseason. Since then, Sanders and Nick Emmanwori have also signed deals, with the Seahawks safety negotiating a fully guaranteed contract.
Now, Buffalo has Sanders, Maxwell Hairston, Landon Jackson, Deone Walker, Jordan Hancock, Jackson Hawes, Dorian Strong, Chase Lundt, and Kaden Prather locked in for the next four years, and Brandon Beane has one less contract dispute to worry about.
