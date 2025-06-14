Bills lock up two Kentucky rookies, leaving only one unsigned draft class member
The Buffalo Bills' draft class is almost completely signed, sealed and delivered.
The team announced the signing of two more draft picks on Friday, bringing the total to eight drafted rookies who are officially under contract.
Both Kentucky products made it official in Orchard Park with first-round cornerback Maxwell Hairston and fourth-round defensive tackle Deone Walker inking deals following a seemingly successful June minicamp. Terms of the contracts were not disclosed, but rookie contracts for drafted players are always four-year commitments with first-rounders also receiving a fifth-year club option.
Spotrac estimated that Hairston's deal is worth $15.2 million and requires $2.8 million in salary cap space this season.
Hairston appears to have dodged any type of serious injury after tweaking his hamstring late during Wednesday's practice. He's expected to be at full strength once training camp kicks off with the opportunity to earn a starting CB2 role.
RELATED: Tre'Davious White predicts Bills' draft pick will become 'one of best in the league'
Meanwhile, Walker, who has been brought along slowly by the Bills due to a back injury lingering from his final collegiate season, is trending in a positive direction. Head coach Sean McDermott noted that Walker has made progress health wise this spring with his reps ramping up at minicamp.
South Carolina defensive tackle TJ Sanders, the Bills' second-round selection, is the lone unsigned rookie, but it appears to be no fault of the player or the club. The rookie payment scale was upended when the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans signed the first-two Round 2 selections to fully guaranteed contracts. Historically, only first-round salaries are completely guaranteed.
TRENDING: Bills' Terrel Bernard 'excited to see what happens' with aging teammate's return
While Sanders, who was taken nine picks into Round 2 at No. 41 overall, waits for things to shake out in front of him in the draft order, the versatile interior lineman appears capable of emerging as an immediate contributor in the Bills' rotation behind veterans Ed Oliver and DaQuan Jones.
Sanders was a full participant at minicamp this past week at One Bills Drive, earning positive reviews from media in attendance. Of course, the true test will be when the pads come on and the intensity kicks up at training camp. Hopefully, he'll have a contract by then, too.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —