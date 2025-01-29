Bills elect to bring back two intriguing developmental wide receivers
The Buffalo Bills apparently see some untapped potential in a pair developmental wide receivers.
One day after signing seven practice-squad players to Reserve/Future contracts, the Bills announced the additions of Tyrell Shavers and Jalen Virgil to that list. Both players started and ended the season on Buffalo's practice squad, but the latter also enjoyed a five-week stint on the 53-man roster in between.
With veterans Amari Cooper and Mack Hollins eligible for free agency, the Bills may have two available spots on their 2025 gameday roster for wide receivers. Shavers, Virgil and former Denver Broncos' second-round draft pick KJ Hamler will all seemingly compete to climb the depth chart.
Shavers, whose college career included stops at Alabama, Mississippi State and San Diego State, may be ready to break out after spending his first two pro seasons on the practice squad. The 6-foot-4 target is an intriguing developmental prospect who has shown an ability to stretch the field during preseason appearances.
The Bills made Shavers a gameday elevation for the maximum three occasions in 2024, and his Week 17 appearance will be a lifelong memory. Going against the New York Jets on December 29, he made his first career catch and took it 69 yards for a touchdown to put an exclamation point on a 40-14 victory.
"We got a young buck. Shavers has been working his tail off," said head coach Sean McDermott as he awarded Shavers a game ball in front of the team.
Meanwhile, Virgil signed to the Bills' practice squad after spending his first two seasons with the Denver Broncos. After limited action as a rookie, he was placed on IR prior to the 2023 campaign.
Added to the active roster the first week of November and eventually returned to the practice squad in December, Virgil made seven appearances, primarily as a special teamer, for the 2024 Bills. He averaged 12 special teams snaps per outing and was not targeted as a receiver over 37 offensive reps. Virgil was a productive kick returner for Appalachian State, but he has only one return as a pro.
