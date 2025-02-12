Two Bills stars among top free agents this offseason
The Buffalo Bills are facing another difficult offseason where they need to make choices in regards to who they will keep, and who they will say goodbye to.
The Bills have one player on each side of the ball that could warrant a lot of interest from many teams in free agency.
According to CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco, the defensive player is Rasul Douglas, who ranked No. 28 on his top 100 list.
"Rasul Douglas has played for three teams in his career, but he's always been one of those players who seems to make plays. He is physically limited, so he wouldn't fit for a team that wants their corners playing a lot of man. But his style of play makes him an asset for a zone-heavy team," Prisco writes.
Douglas could be a fit for the Bills, but there's a good chance he will have other suitors in free agency as well.
On offense, the Bills should be prepared to lose midseason trade acquisition Amari Cooper, who ranked No. 41 on Prisco's free agent ranking.
"After landing in Buffalo last season in a trade with the Browns, Amari Cooper played in eight regular-season games with the Bills and had just 20 catches with two scores. In the playoffs, it was worse with just six catches in three games. That's concerning. So is his age since he turns 31 in June. He certainly isn't a No. 1 receiver anymore," Prisco writes.
The Bills have survived without Cooper, and they will likely do it again. Cooper isn't worth the cost of what he could command from other teams on the open market, but if he is willing to take a discount, the Bills should consider bringing him back.