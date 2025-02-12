Bills Central

Two Bills stars among top free agents this offseason

The Buffalo Bills have two big free agents. Will they re-sign with the team this offseason in free agency?

Jeremy Brener

Dec 22, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper (18) turns up field after making a catch in the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium.
Dec 22, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper (18) turns up field after making a catch in the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills are facing another difficult offseason where they need to make choices in regards to who they will keep, and who they will say goodbye to.

The Bills have one player on each side of the ball that could warrant a lot of interest from many teams in free agency.

According to CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco, the defensive player is Rasul Douglas, who ranked No. 28 on his top 100 list.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts as he talks to Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas (31).
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts as he talks to Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas (31) during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Rasul Douglas has played for three teams in his career, but he's always been one of those players who seems to make plays. He is physically limited, so he wouldn't fit for a team that wants their corners playing a lot of man. But his style of play makes him an asset for a zone-heavy team," Prisco writes.

Douglas could be a fit for the Bills, but there's a good chance he will have other suitors in free agency as well.

On offense, the Bills should be prepared to lose midseason trade acquisition Amari Cooper, who ranked No. 41 on Prisco's free agent ranking.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper (18) turns up field after making a catch.
Dec 22, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper (18) turns up field after making a catch in the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

"After landing in Buffalo last season in a trade with the Browns, Amari Cooper played in eight regular-season games with the Bills and had just 20 catches with two scores. In the playoffs, it was worse with just six catches in three games. That's concerning. So is his age since he turns 31 in June. He certainly isn't a No. 1 receiver anymore," Prisco writes.

The Bills have survived without Cooper, and they will likely do it again. Cooper isn't worth the cost of what he could command from other teams on the open market, but if he is willing to take a discount, the Bills should consider bringing him back.

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News