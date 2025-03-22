Unbelievable stat suggests Bills' Josh Allen is the toughest QB in the NFL
Josh Allen has gone from an intriguing prospect to the NFL MVP. The Buffalo Bills went out on a limb when they selected him out of Wyoming at No. 7 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.
Allen wasn't considered a sure thing due to his struggles with accuracy, but he came into the league with a rifle for an arm and was built like a tank.
He worked on his accuracy which helped him become one of the best in the league. Couple that with his size and athleticism, and he's also one of the best dual-threats in the game.
That's evident when looking at his overall rushing numbers. In seven years, Allen has 4,142 yards on the ground with 65 rushing touchdowns. 27 of those touchdowns have come over the past two seasons. When looking even deeper, you can see that he might be the toughest quarterback to tackle in league history.
According to The 33rd Team, Allen is the only quarterback this century with at least 500 carries to average more than three yards per carry after contact. Entering his eighth season, Allen is at 3.17 yards per attempt after contact.
That stat seems even more unrealistic when you realize he averages 5.5 yards per rush in his career. That means the majority of the yards Allen picks up come after a defender has laid a hand on him.
Buffalo often puts the game in Allen's hands when they need a short conversion. He might not always convert, but this is why head coach Sean McDermott will make that call every single time.
