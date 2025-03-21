3 role players the Buffalo Bills need more from in 2025
The Buffalo Bills are close to breaking through and finally returning to the Super Bowl. This past season, they fell one game short, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs by three points in the AFC Championship Game.
They can't dwell on the loss, even though they know they could have performed better in the big game than the Chiefs, but instead need to focus on how to take the next step.
While players such as Josh Allen will get the spotlight, titles aren't won by superstars alone. Role players are always important and the Bills need these three to do more in 2025 to get over the hump.
Dawson Knox, TE
Ever since Buffalo added Dalton Kincaid, Dawson Knox hasn't been getting much attention. He's even been seen as a potential cap casualty as he enters his seventh season with the third-highest cap hit on the team.
Releasing him was never on the table, however. Knox is still on the field constantly and he's one of Allen's favorite targets. That said, he has 44 receptions and three touchdowns over the past two seasons. Buffalo's pass-catchers as a whole need to be better, but Knox — as a veteran leader — needs to set the tone.
DeWayne Carter, DT
The Bills added help on the defensive line this offseason with the addition of Joey Bosa, Michael Hoecht, and Larry Ogunjobi. Unfortunately, Hoecht and Ogunjobi will both be suspended to start the season.
That means for the first six games, they're going to be thin on the defensive line. One player who will be asked to step up is DeWayne Carter, who enters his second season in the league.
Carter played in 11 games with three starts as a rookie and the third-round pick performed well. He had just 14 tackles but five of those were for a loss. Entering his sophomore campaign, the Bills are going to need him to continue to provide a spark — especially during the first part of the year.
Keon Coleman, WR
Buffalo took Keon Coleman with the 33rd overall pick in the NFL Draft after trading out of the 28th spot. There's been endless debate about their decision since it allowed the Chiefs to take Xavier Worthy. They also left Ladd McConkey on the board, and he went on to rack up 1,149 yards receiving.
Coleman, on the other hand, had 556 yards and four touchdowns on 29 receptions. Those numbers aren't terrible, and he did average 19.2 yards per catch.
Moving into his second year, however, the Bills will need more from Coleman. He was selected to be a No. 1 wideout and if he can develop into that role, Buffalo will be in great shape with Khalil Shakir and Joshua Palmer as WR2 and WR3. If he can't elevate his game, the Bills draft day decisions will continue to be criticized.
