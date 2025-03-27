Former NFL QB says 'special' WR draft prospect would be fit for Bills
When Chris Simms talks wide receiver prospects, he generally gets it right. So a name he says could be a great fit with the Buffalo Bills should get the mafia feeling good heading into the draft — especially a name that will sound familiar from the past.
On Simms' latest episode of his 'Chris Simms Unbuttoned' podcast through NBC Sports, the former NFL quarterback responded to a fan question asking if he thought a specific wide receiver prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft class would fit well in the Bills' offense — Washington State's Kyle Williams.
"When I watch some of the [WRs] I can't help but think what fits," said in a fan tweet to Simms after his WR rankings for the 2025 NFL Draft. "Would you agree Kyle Williams could go to Buffalo as a true Z WR for them giving flexibility to [Keon] Coleman to either play big slot or the boundary if needed [?]"
Simms agreed, noting how Williams would pair wonderfully opposite of Coleman, considering his speedy skill set.
"Z is where he's perfect. Z's off the ball, he motions a little bit more," Simms said.
"Probably has a more expansive route tree. The X is the guy, Keon Coleman, 'hey, I'm big, throw me a back shoulder [fade], throw me a go route. ... This guy is the 'hey, I'm in motion, give me a reverse. Hey, I'm in motion, I went deep. Hey, I'm in motion, set hut, oh I'm just going on a shallow cross really fast. ... He'd be the perfect Z, that's what he is."
This was an interesting name to tie to Buffalo, too, because Simms listed Williams as his No. 2 receiver in this class, only behind two-way star Travis Hunter.
"When you start to tell me he's the best separator in the class, and his speed is awesome," said Simms in response to CBS Sports' Mike Renner's analysis of Williams. "Travis Hunter is the only guy you can say is a better route runner than him, and I'm not even sure if that's true. That's how good this guy is. This guy is awesome, I was blown away by him."
Williams posted 70 catches, 1,198 yards, and 14 touchdowns on 17.1 yards per catch for the Cougars last fall. He matched his strong production in 2024 with a good Senior Bowl week and a solid showing at the NFL Scouting Combine, as he had a 4.40 time in the 40-yard dash, a 1.55 10-yard split, and a 36.5-inch vertical jump.
Simms can be credited for high evaluations on Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, and Malik Nabers over the years. So when he talks receivers, he seems to have a knack for making the right calls there.
"With Travis Hunter, about 40 to 45 yards downfield, you start to see people catch up to Travis Hunter," said Simms in comparison to Williams. "This guy has another gear he hits and he pulls away from everybody and scores. So that's where he's special."
