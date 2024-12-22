What could a Buffalo Bills' trade package for Myles Garrett look like?
The Buffalo Bills are currently a top-tier Super Bowl contender, but there are some needs that the team will need to address during the upcoming NFL offseason.
One of those needs comes on the defensive side of the football. In order to take the next step defensively, the Bills could use a better pass rush.
With that in mind, one of the best pass rushers that the NFL has seen in quite some time might become available.
There are rumblings that Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett could request a trade if the franchise can't prove to him that they can win in the very near future.
If Garrett is made available, could Buffalo consider pursuing a blockbuster trade with the Browns this offseason?
Garrett would take the defense to a completely different level. Having that kind of a threat off of the edge would be something that the Bills have not had in a long time.
However, the question becomes, how could Buffalo pull off a trade for Garrett?
First and foremost, they would need to do some logistical work from a financial standpoint. Whether that comes from contract restructures or including a player or players into the deal themselves, the Bills would need to figure the financial side out.
Thankfully, there are multiple avenues to making sure that Garrett fits into the outlook for the future financially.
As for what a trade could look like between the two teams, let's take a look at one possible trade package.
Buffalo Bills Receive: Myles Garrett
Cleveland Browns: 2025 First-Round Pick, 2025 Second-Round Pick, 2026 First-Round Pick
Should Buffalo need to include a player as well, someone line A.J. Epenesa could make sense.
Obviously, this is giving up a massive haul for Garrett. However, he would be well worth the price tag.
In 14 games this season, he has racked up 38 tackles, 11 sacks, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. Last season, he had 42 tackles, 14 sacks, four forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and three defended passes.
At 28 years old and turning 29 on December 29, Garrett still has plenty of time left playing at a high level. He is also locked up from a contract perspective through the 2026 season.
Making this kind of move would make the Bills a much more dangerous Super Bowl contender. It's an all-in kind of move, which is where Buffalo should be as a franchise.
Ideally, they could take off the 2025 second-round pick and figure out a way to make it two first-round picks and other assets. Cleveland may not be interested in that.
All of that being said, this is just one idea of what a trade could look like. At this point, everything with Garrett is pure speculation. But, there is a chance that he could very well end up on the trade block if the Browns can't sell him on their plan for the future.
