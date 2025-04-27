Watch Bills CB Maxwell Hairston arrive in Buffalo, reveal new jersey number
The Buffalo Bills added Maxwell Hairston from Kentucky at pick No. 30 in the 2025 NFL draft. His selection was met with excitement after he spent Thursday night cheering on every player picked ahead of him.
Once he was on stage with his Buffalo hat, he continued to win over the fans with his engaging personality. On Saturday, the Bills released a video of Hairston arriving at the team's training center, and he continued to display his excitement at joining the franchise.
Even before arriving at the building, Hairston stopped to sign autographs and praised the fan base. He was then blown away by the training center, weight room, and indoor facility, remarking that he's thrilled to play for a team that invests in its players.
He also believes he will look good in their gear, saying "blue and red are my favorite colors, I'm about to swag so hard."
Hairston was like a fan, soaking it all in. As he toured the facility, he took his phone out to snap photos and stopped to look at the pictures of his new teammates in the hall. He made sure to point out his former Kentucky teammate Ray Davis, and showed his mom a picture of Dion Dawkins, telling her he was the one "who jumped in the pool" when the pick was announced. Hairston was referencing Dawkins' excitement leading to him jumping into a pool during a livestream.
The rookie corner also got to see his jersey for the first time and was stoked to see that he received the No. 31. Hairston added that this was his first number at Kentucky.
True to form, he met with the Buffalo media and again sounded like a fan as he told them Josh Allen is the best quarterback in the league. Hairston added that he was keeping the ball if he ever picked him off in practice.
Hairston seemed right at home in Buffalo, and fans will love him even more if he helps them bring home a Super Bowl — something he said he can see happening.
