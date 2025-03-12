No place like home, Josh Allen reflects on his journey after massive deal
Josh Allen is officially the face of the Buffalo Bills for the long haul, and he’s got the contract to prove it. The superstar quarterback met with the media on Wednesday after inking a record-setting six-year, $330 million extension that keeps him in Buffalo through the 2030 season. The deal includes a staggering $250 million guaranteed, making it one of the richest in NFL history.
But in true Josh Allen fashion, this wasn’t your typical high-profile, in-person press conference with bright lights. No, Allen, a man with plenty on his plate, hopped on Zoom to address the media. After all, when you’re one of the league’s best quarterbacks, your schedule is packed.
While the contract numbers are certainly impressive, it was Allen’s love for Buffalo that stood out. When asked about the city he’s now financially (and emotionally) committed to, he reminisced about his first visit, one that was almost derailed by a classic Buffalo snowstorm.
Allen recalled how he was scheduled to meet with the Jets and Giants the next day, but Mother Nature had other plans. Snowed in, a few Bills scouts decided to introduce him to a local staple, Bar Bill Tavern, the legendary wing joint. And that’s where it clicked for Allen.
"Small town, people are great, and don’t forget the food," Allen said with a smile. "I just think it’s home for me. Not having to deal with traffic and a huge city—it’s home."
For Buffalo fans, this was music to their ears. Not only do they have their franchise quarterback locked in, but they also have one who truly embraces the city, its culture, and, of course, its wings.
With a contract like this, Allen could probably afford to buy Bar Bill Tavern outright—but something tells us he’s more than happy just enjoying the wings like a true Buffalonian.
