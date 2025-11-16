3 players Buffalo Bills should have drafted instead of Keon Coleman
After listing Keon Coleman as a healthy inactive for the first time in his career, there is no doubt the Buffalo Bills are experiencing a bit of buyer’s remorse.
The former second-round pick has failed to produce at the level the team expected through his first year and a half in the NFL, and with disciplinary issues continuing to crop up, the Bills are likely considering the other routes they could have taken with their first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Buffalo initially held the No. 28 pick of the draft, but traded back with their rival, the Kansas City Chiefs to No. 32, before moving into the second round after exchanging selections with the Carolina Panthers, who held the No. 33 overall pick. That led Buffalo to take Keon Coleman in hopes of filling a need at wide receiver that was created by the trade of former Bills WR Stefon Diggs.
Since drafting Coleman, many have questioned his selection, and those doubters have been proven right, particularly this week when Coleman was benched for the third time in his career, this time being deemed a healthy inactive after missing a team meeting on Friday.
So, which players should the Bills have drafted instead of Coleman last season? Let’s take a look.
WR Ladd McConkey | No. 34 overall selection | Los Angeles Chargers
McConkey did not appear to be a fit for the Bills entering the draft, with Buffalo already equipped with a talented slot receiver in Khalil Shakir. However, McConkey has proven to be much more than just a slot target, lining up out wide over 30% of the time through a season and a half in the NFL.
He finished his rookie season with 91 receptions for 1,346 yards and eight touchdowns receiving, averaging an impressive 14.8 yards per reception. He is off to another strong start in 2025, averaging 12.4 yards per reception while totaling 631 yards and four touchdowns through 10 games played.
Boy, would the Bills like to have this one back.
DT Braden Fiske | No. 39 overall selection | Los Angeles Rams
Fiske finished a phenomenal rookie season with 8.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries to go with a remarkable quarterback pressure rate of 10.9%. His effort during his first year in the NFL earned him third-place in the voting for AP Defensive Rookie of the Year.
He is not having as productive of a season sack-wise in 2025, but he has increased his QB pressure rate ever so slightly to 11.1% while remaining a force for the Rams up front.
For a team that has been desperate for defensive line help in recent seasons, Fiske could have made quite an impact for the Bills the past season and half.
CB Cooper DeJean | No. 40 overall selection | Philadelphia Eagles
DeJean was a player coveted by many Bills fans throughout the draft process and he has turned out to be a great pro. DeJean started nine games for the Eagles during his rookie season and has taken over as a full-time starter during his second year in the league.
He allowed opposing quarterbacks to total a passer rating of just 78.9 when targeting him a season ago and has maintained his stinginess on the outside in Year 2, when he has allowed opposing passers to compile a rating of 83.1. He has been docked for allowing just one touchdown while being targeted 101 times through a season and a half. He also had an interception which helped the Eagles win Super Bowl LIX.
As the days go by, it looks more and more like DeJean is the one who got away.
