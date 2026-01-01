Bills land Keon Coleman replacement, centerfield safety in 3-round NFL mock draft

There's just one game left in the regular season, and then the Buffalo Bills will turn their attention to the playoffs. With some of their top rivals out of the postseason, this could be the year Josh Allen and company make it to the Super Bowl.

It won't be easy, especially with some of the holes they have on the roster. Nowhere are they weaker than at wide receiver, where Keon Coleman never developed into the No. 1 wideout they hoped he would become.

Coleman has completely fallen out of favor, becoming a healthy scratch in recent weeks. That's why we kick things off with a potential game-changer at receiver in our latest 3-round 2026 NFL mock draft.

Round 1, Pick 23: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Missouri Tigers. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Following two impressive seasons at North Carolina, KC Concepcion transferred to Texas A&M, where he put up his best campaign. In 13 games, he racked up 61 receptions for 919 yards and nine touchdowns. He's also a weapon in the return game, with 456 yards and two touchdowns on punt returns, while boasting an insane 18.23 yards per return average.

Concepcion doesn't have the size typically associated with a WR1 (5-foot-11, 190 pounds), but as we have seen with Coleman, size doesn't always equal success. With Concepcion, they've seen he can get the job done and would help open up this offense.

Round 2, Pick 54: Genesis Smith, S, Arizona

Arizona Wildcats defensive back Genesis Smith against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Bills address another major need with their second pick with safety Genesis Smith from Arizona. Cole Bishop has developed into a trusted starter during his second season, but they can't lean on Jordan Poyer as his running mate for much longer.

Adding Smith would give them a centerfield-type of safety, who would allow Bishop to spend more time in the box. Buffalo's pass defense has been great this season, but adding Smith could elevate them even more.

Round 3, Pick 88: Taurean York, LB, Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York defends in coverage against the Auburn Tigers. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Matt Milano has been relatively healthy this season, missing just four games after playing in only five in 2023 and four in 2024. That said, he's going to be 32 when the 2026 season begins, so the Bills have to think about an alternative option.

An ideal fit could be Taurean York from Texas A&M. York is undersized at 5-foot-10 and roughly 230 pounds, which is why such a dynamic playmaker could be around in the third round. A two-time captain for the Aggies, York has the instincts and coverage skills to become a star for Buffalo's defense.

