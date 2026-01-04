Bills make bold Josh Allen decision during opening drive vs. Jets

The final game at the current Highmark Stadium had plenty of intrigue. The Buffalo Bills took the field sporting a classic look, with their iconic red helmets. They also had Josh Allen under center as the superstar quarterback kept his active starting streak alive.

Allen didn't stay out there long, however.

The 2024 NFL MVP took the first snap and handed the ball off to running back James Cook, who ran the ball for a 10-yard gain. Allen promptly ran off the field after that play, giving way for backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

While fans in attendance might feel let down by seeing the face of the franchise exit without throwing a pass, it was the right call. Allen has been dealing with a nagging ankle injury, which was causing him all sorts of problems during their recent loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

With Allen out, Trubisky moved the offense right down the field. They covered 80 yards on 11 plays, with Trubisky finding tight end Dawson Knox in the end zone from 17 yards out. That capped off a hot start for Trubisky, who was 3-of-3 for 28 yards.

James Cook in line for prestigious title

While Allen left immediately, James Cook stayed on the field. Still, he wasn't used much on the opening drive, with just two rushing attempts for 15 yards. It will be interesting to see if he gets more action against the Jets with a rushing title on the line.

Cook entered Week 18 with 1,606 yards, which was 47 yards ahead of Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts. Taylor had just 26 yards on Sunday, but Cook isn't out of the woods yet. Baltimore Ravens' running back Derrick Henry is also in the mix, although he's going to need a massive explosion against the Pittsburgh Steelers, with Henry entering the night with 1,469 yards.

