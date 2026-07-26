Bills' Position Battles I'm Watching Closely This NFL Preseason & How They'll Play Out

We are just a couple of days away from the Buffalo Bills kicking off training camp, with veterans arriving on July 28. This is going to be a big season for Buffalo, as they're facing a lot of change.

The Bills have a new head coach for the first time since 2017, with Joe Brady replacing Sean McDermott. They also have three new coordinators, and to top things off they will be playing in a brand new stadium for the first time since 1973. Here's a look at the 90-man roster ahead of Tuesday's arrival at St. John Fisher University.

With all these storylines unfolding, it's easy to forget there will be some intense position battles as well. That being the case, here's a look at some of the more intriguing camp battles that I will be keeping an eye on, as well as a prediction of how they will play out.

RB3: Ty Johnson, Frank Gore Jr.

Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson tries to escape a tackle against the New York Jets. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ty Johnson is entering his fourth season with the Buffalo Bills, and is one of the more underrated backup running backs in the NFL. He's averaged 4.5 yards per rushing attempt with the Bills, and ran for three touchdowns in 2025. Still, it's his work as a receiver that makes Johnson stand out. Primarily serving as a third-down back, he has 49 receptions for 609 yards and six touchdowns during his tenure in Buffalo. That said, he enters 2026 with a cap hit of $3.275 million, which is a lot of money for a third back.

Buffalo has plenty of faith in their current stable of backs, which is why there's not a lot of competition for Johnson to deal with. One player who could make him expendable though is Frank Gore Jr., a former undrafted free agent out of Southern Miss who happens to be the son of former Bills running back, Frank Gore. The younger Gore has yet to play in an NFL game, but has always held his own during the preseason and could be a threat for the RB3 spot, especially since it would save Buffalo roughly $2.5 million to move on from Johnson.

Prediction: Brandon Beane isn't feeling the pressure to lower their salary cap, so they stick with Johnson, who is the superior player.

Cornerback: Maxwell Hairston, Davison Igbinosun

Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston warms up before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Jim Leonhard taking over his defensive coordinator, there's gonna be a shift in philosophy throughout the defense. That includes in the secondary, where there are several newcomers, including second-round pick Davison Igbinosun out of Ohio State.

Buffalo traded up for Igbinosun, and while they say that wasn't an indictment of Hairston, the second-year back will have plenty of competition from the rookie. Hairston entered the offseason as an incumbent starter, but could end up on the bench if the rookie proves to be a superior fit in Leonhard's system.

Prediction: Igbinosun impresses and becomes the starter opposite Christian Benford while Hairston slides to CB4 behind Dee Alford who has experience in the slot.

Wide Receiver: Keon Coleman, Joshua Palmer, Skyler Bell

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman makes a catch during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The wide receiver position will be interesting once again for Buffalo. We're entering year three in the Keon Coleman experiment, and he has yet to prove he can be relied upon consistently. 2025 free agent addition Joshua Palmer was a disappointment during his first season with the Bills, but it's unlikely the front office admits their mistake and cuts ties before the 2026 season.

Still, both players will be fighting for the WR3 spot, but we can't sleep on rookie Skyler Bell. The fourth-round pick was a standout during offseason workouts, and could force his way onto the field early, which would put Coleman and Palmer even farther down the depth chart

Prediction: Coleman gets the first crack at the WR3 spot, but Bell surpasses him during the season. Palmer, unfortunately, will quickly fade away.

Left Guard: Austin Corbett, Alec Anderson

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Alec Anderson against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

David Edwards leaving during free agency left a vacancy at the left guard position. The Bills were able to re-sign Alec Anderson, a 2022 undrafted free agent out of UCLA, who spent the past several years as a backup tackle. Anderson did start at left guard during the Week 18 finale against the New York Jets, and will be given every chance to win the job in 2026.

Buffalo ensured there would be some competition, however, by signing Austin Corbett in free agency. Corbett has experience at guard and center and has played in 94 games with 78 starts during his career. He even has extensive experience in the playoffs, including a Super Bowl win during his tenure with the Los Angeles Rams. Anderson might be the preferred choice due to his age, but Corbett's experience will make this an intriguing battle to keep an eye on.

Prediction: Anderson wins the starting job, Corbett is the primary backup guard/center.

Linebacker: Dorian Williams, Kaleb Elarms-Orr

Buffalo Bills linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr trains during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bills will be moving to more of 3-4 defensive front under Jim Leonhard, meaning they will need two starting inside linebackers. Terrel Bernard has one position locked down, but Dorian Williams and rookie Kaleb Elarms-Orr will battle for the second spot.

Williams has been dealing with an injury this offseason, which opened the door for Elarms-Orr to impress the coaching staff. If he's going to unseat Williams, he's going to have to continue at the same pace. It won't be easy, but it's definitely going to be one of the more intriguing storylines during training camp.

Prediction: Elarms-Orr will make plenty of plays during the preseason, but a couple of rookie hiccups will help Williams secure the starting spot to begin the season. This will still be a position to watch throughout the year.

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