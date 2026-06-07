Buffalo Bills OTA Breakout Star That is Too Good to Be True

The Buffalo Bills wrapped up OTAs and while there weren't many open practices, there was still plenty of positive information.

Players seemed genuinely excited to work with new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, who I wrote recently was nicknamed a "quiet assassin" by outside linebacker Bradley Chubb. I also discussed how second-year cornerback Maxwell Hairston confirmed that the defense was playing with more freedom under Leonhard.

There were also positive reports surrounding some of their new additions. Rookie wide receiver Skyler Bell has been impressing teammates, and took advantage of a recent absence from Keon Coleman. There was also plenty of hype around D.J. Moore, who Josh Allen was thrilled to work with during OTAs. While all that is great to hear, the best news could be how promising one of their mid-round picks at a position of need was.

The breakout star the Bills need this season

TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr rushes the line during the game against the SMU Mustangs. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

During his very first practice during rookie minicamp, Kaleb Elarms-Orr proved he belonged. Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com said he took charge and stood out among his rookie teammates. The 126th overall pick in Round 4 out of TCU, Elarms-Orr plays a position of great need for the Bills and has a chance to earn a significant role as a rookie.

More importantly, Elarms-Orr has been winning over Jim Leonhard. The first-year defensive coordinator said the rookie was efficient and always in the right spot, which is exactly what you want to hear during OTAs.

"He's a very efficient mover, so it's really cool to watch him. Whether he knows it or not, I think he's in the right spot the majority of the time. He's got a really good feel for the game," Leonhard said.

With no pads, while wearing shorts, a player's physicality doesn't matter nearly as much as their instincts. And Elarms-Orr is proving his are good enough to get the job done. Once the pads come on, he could really stand out since he's known for his aggressive style of play and hard hits.

Is Elarms-Orr's early performance too good to be true?

TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr celebrates during the game against the SMU Mustangs. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Bills currently have Terrel Bernard and Dorian Williams slated to be the starters, but they will need to turn to their bench at some point during the season. If Elarms-Orr is able to hold down the primary reserve spot, that would be a win for the Bills. He's also expected to be a contributor on special teams, where his physical approach will be a huge help.

There's still a lot of time before the regular season, so it's fair to ask whether his early promise is too good to be true. We can't answer that yet, but hearing the praise from Leonhard is a good enough reason to believe he could meet expectations.