AFC East power rankings Week 4, Buffalo Bills running away with division early
The AFC East got off to an early start in Week 3, with the Buffalo Bills hosting the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football.
It was a tougher contest than anticipated, but the Bills pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 31-21 win. That's their second consecutive divisional win after knocking off the New York Jets the prior weekend.
Buffalo ended up being the only team in the division to secure a win this weekend, which has them running away with the AFCEast. Here's a look at how everyone stacks up behind them with our Week 4 AFC East power rankings.
4. Miami Dolphins (0-3)
Mike McDaniel's job security was in question throughout the offseason, and a 0-3 start has done nothing to cool down his seat. Miami deserves credit for sticking with the Bills on Thursday, but this is a team that had 11 wins in 2023 and has steadily declined since.
They have a chance to turn things around with the New York Jets heading to Miami next Monday night, but if they lose that one, McDaniel's seat will become an inferno.
3. New York Jets (0-3)
It was a hard-fought game for the Jets, who were down 23-6 against the Tampa Bay Bucs but cut the lead to 26-20 with just over three minutes remaining. They then took the lead when Will McDonald IV blocked a field goal and ran the ball back for a touchdown, giving them a 27-26 lead.
Their defense was unable to prevent Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay offense from getting back into field goal range, which was good this time. New York falls to 0-3, but Aaron Glenn has them playing with heart.
2. New England Patriots (1-2)
The Patriots came close this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but lost 21-14. While a late touchdown from Aaron Rodgers to Calvin Austin will go down as the game-winner, it was the four lost fumbles that doomed this team.
New England has some good pieces, and Drake Maye looks the part. That said, they're not ready to contend in the division just yet.
1. Buffalo Bills (3-0)
The Bills remained undefeated while handing the Dolphins their third loss of the season on Thursday night. That gave them extra time to prepare for the New Orleans Saints, a team they would be heavily favored over even without three extra days off.
Buffalo's offense is one of the best in the league, and its defense showed signs of life in Week 3. They're in firm control of their division and should walk away with a sixth consecutive AFC East title.
