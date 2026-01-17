Curtis Samuel was activated off Injured Reserve on Friday, solidifying the Buffalo Bills’ wide receiver position ahead of a critical Divisional Round matchup with the Denver Broncos.

With Samuel now on the active roster and expected to be part of the team’s game-day plans against Denver, there should be a clear pecking order for targets in this game.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel (1) scores a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Top to bottom

Khalil Shakir has been the team’s leading receiver each of the past two seasons and is coming off a performance against the Jaguars this past week in which he hauled in all 12 of his targets. He will be the team’s top option once again vs. the Broncos.

Behind Shakir, Brandin Cooks had a big game against the Jaguars as well, continuing his development into the downfield threat the Bills have been searching for throughout the year. He needs to be incorporated into the passing game early if Buffalo hopes to find the consistency required to push past one of the league’s top defenses.

Then you have Keon Coleman and Samuel, who will be jockeying for the leftover targets on the outside. Samuel’s history against the Broncos, which included a 55-yard touchdown in last year’s Wild Card game, may play in his favor. However, Coleman recorded an impressive 36-yard catch and run against the Broncos, and the Bills could elect to give him the leg up in terms of snap share on the critical postseason affair.

Mecole Hardman was elevated from the team's practice squad on Friday but it remains unclear if he will suit up to play on Saturday.

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) denies a touchdown by Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) during the second quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup. | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tough matchup

It will be interesting to see how the Bills define the pecking order when the two teams take the field at 4:30 p.m. But regardless of which players see their fair share of targets, they will be going up against a talented Broncos’ secondary highlighted by reigning Defensive Player of the Year, cornerback Patrick Surtain II, paired with one of the league’s most fearsome pass rushes.

It’s going to take a heroic effort from the Bills’ pass catchers to help sustain a Buffalo passing game that took positive steps a week ago.

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Greg Newsome II (6) brings down Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) during the first quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

