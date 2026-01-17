Bills' castoff WR elevated from Broncos' practice squad for Divisional Round matchup

A former Buffalo Bills’ wide receiver is now behind enemy lines with the Denver Broncos and has a chance to play in this weekend’s Divisional Round matchup between the two teams.

Elijah Moore was released by the Bills on Nov. 26 and was signed by the Broncos less than a week later. He has been on Denver’s practice squad ever since, but has yet to appear in a game for the team.

With that said, that could change on Saturday, as Denver announced on Friday that the five-year veteran has been elevated from the team’s practice squad ahead of the crucial postseason contest.

Experience in Buffalo

Moore appeared in nine games, including two starts, for the Bills this season, but failed to make a considerable impact. He recorded just nine receptions for 112 yards and was held without a touchdown after receiving plenty of hype throughout training camp and the preseason.

His release by the Bills was a mutual parting, as he was inactive twice during his abbreviated stint in Buffalo and never truly assumed the role he was expected to take on when acquired by the team back in May.

Double agent

It remains unclear if he will be active for Saturday’s game, as Denver is healthy at the wide receiver position. There is a chance his elevation could be a sign of good faith from the team after he provided some inside information on his former team during meetings leading up to the Divisional Round meeting between the Bills and Broncos.

Denver’s aerial attack has been firing on all cylinders since its Week 12 bye week, averaging 244 yards passing per game over the past six games.

How Moore will factor into things, if at all, for the Broncos this week will be revealed at 3 p.m. on Saturday, when game-day rosters are revealed. Kickoff for the playoff meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

