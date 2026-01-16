Buffalo Bills activate Ed Oliver, WR from IR before Divisional Round vs. Broncos
Exciting news.
The Buffalo Bills announced on Friday that they have activated two key contributors from Injured Reserve ahead of their Divisional Round matchup against the Denver Broncos.
Defensive tackle Ed Oliver and wide receiver Curtis Samuel, who each had their 21-day window to return from Injured Reserve opened on Monday, will likely be welcomed back to action this weekend, when the Bills travel to Denver for a 4:30 p.m. Saturday kickoff.
Safety Damar Hamlin (pectoral), who had his practice window opened last week, was not activated for the postseason matchup.
Long-awaited return
Oliver has been out since he exited a Week 8 win over the Carolina Panthers with a bicep injury, and his timeline to return was later extended due to a knee injury sustained during the rehab process. The bicep injury required surgery, while the knee ailment also required a medical procedure.
The star DT also missed time early in the year due to an ankle injury, which caused a four-game absence from Weeks 2 through 5.
His addition to the Bills’ defensive line will be much-welcomed, as his production in just three games this season has been off the charts. He has recorded 12 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks and five quarterback hits on the year.
“Everything good,” said Oliver to reporters earlier this week. “I'm ready to go.”
Depleted unit
Samuel’s return will help bolster an injury-ravaged Bills’ wide receiver corps, which has lost three players to season-ending injuries the past two weeks. The veteran pass catcher was placed on IR with elbow and neck injuries on Nov. 28.
Before his extended absence began, Samuel wasn’t much of a factor in the Bills’ passing game, recording just seven receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown in just six games played. With that said, he has experience performing well against this Broncos team.
In last year’s Wild Card win over Denver, Samuel recorded a team-high 68 yards receiving, including a 55-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter to help put the game away.
Samuel is now one of four healthy wide receivers on the Bills’ active roster, joining Khalil Shakir, Brandin Cooks and Keon Coleman.
Along with Oliver and Samuel’s activation, the Bills also announced they elevated wide receiver Mecole Hardman and running back Frank Gore Jr. from the team’s practice squad. Game-day rosters will be revealed by 3 p.m. on Saturday.
