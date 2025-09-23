Bills Central

NFL's Salute to Service features limited edition Bills Josh Allen military jersey

The NFL's latest promotion of the undefeated Buffalo Bills features a special Josh Allen "Salute to Service" jersey.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen shakes hands with military personal on Military Appreciation Day at Buffalo Bills training camp.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen shakes hands with military personal on Military Appreciation Day at Buffalo Bills training camp. / JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE via Imagn Content Services, LLC
While we're all saluting Josh Allen during the Buffalo Bills' impressive 3-0 start, it's also time to get ready for the NFL's annual Salute to Service celebration.

So why not combine them both?

The NFL’s Salute to Service Military Appreciation Month will arrive in November and the apparel just became available this week. Last year the collection featured a white and gray look. This season we're back to a traditional, classic camouflage foundation using dark green as the primary color.

Prediction: The Bills' best-seller will be the Josh Allen Buffalo Bills Nike 2025 Salute to Service Limited Jersey, which features black numbers, an American flag, the Bills logo and a Salute to Service patch. There's also a Josh Allen Salute to Service t-shirt version if you're not ready to fork over the $194.99 for the jersey.

Also available in the new collection are special edition Salute to Service hoodies and hats, both with a nod to the military camo style.

NFL Salute to Service is an initiative that supports veterans, service members and military families through a variety of charitable partnerships, including the Bob Woodruff Foundation, Pat Tillman Foundation, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), United Service Organizations (USO) and Wounded Warrior Project. The NFL does not profit from the sale of Salute to Service products.

Allen and the Bills look to go 4-0 Sunday at Highmark Stadium against the winless New Orleans Saints.

A military honor guard during the playing of the national anthem before a game between the Bills and Steelers in 2021
A military honor guard during the playing of the national anthem before a game between the Bills and Steelers in 2021 / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

