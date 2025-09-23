Josh Allen and Bills have whopping advantage over Saints in talent & travel
The tired, trampled and travel-weary New Orleans Saints will fly approximately 3,500 this week. Their destination? A date Sunday afternoon with the hottest team in the NFL, the Buffalo Bills.
The rested and ready Bills — who will not have a played in 10 days after beating the Miami Dolphins — will be waiting at Highmark Stadium, looking to continue their perfect start and first 4-0 record since 2020. The Saints march in on the other side of the spectrum, 0-3 and coming off a 31-point trouncing at the hands of the Seahawks last Sunday.
MORE: With Josh Allen's help, is Bills' Joe Brady NFL's best offensive coordinator?
In the span of less than seven full days, the Saints will sojourn from Seattle to New Orleans to western New York.
The Bills are better. Their decided quarterback edge will be reigning MVP Josh Allen (who will be making his 114th career start) over the Saints' Spencer Rattler (who will carry an 0-9 record into his 10th start). They are more rested. And they're playing at home, where they are 16-1 since Joe Brady became Allen's offensive coordinator in the middle of 2023.
Add it all up and, sure enough, it's predicted to be the NFL's most lopsided mismatch of the season at a whopping 16.5 points. It is not even close to the largest betting spread in league history, as there have been at least 10 games featuring lines of 20+ points. The largest ever came in 2013 when the Denver Broncos were favored by 28 over the Jacksonville Jaguars but won only 35-19.
Still, this would be a colossal upset even if the Saints keep it competitive. Led by first-year coach Kellen Moore, at Seattle they missed a field goal, had a punt blocked, had another returned on them 95 yards for a touchdown and trailed 21-0 barely 10 minutes into the game.
MORE: Bills' QB Josh Allen grew up throwing rocks and emulating Aaron Rodgers
The Bills have scored 102 points in three games, which trailed only the Indianapolis Colts' 103 before Monday night's game between the Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions. The Saints' defense, meanwhile, has surrendered 90 points for seventh-most in the league.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —