James Cook chasing Jonathan Taylor and Bills' rushing record

Not long ago, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was being discussed as a legitimate MVP candidate. If that’s the case, then Buffalo Bills' running back James Cook deserves to be in the conversation as well, and at minimum, firmly in the mix for AFC Offensive Player of the Year.

NFL analyst Brian Baldinger highlighted a couple of Cook’s runs from the Bills' comeback win over the New England Patriots.

“Watch the patience on this run right here, like not many backs can do this,” said Baldinger, who also pointed out the fact that Cook is only 28 yards behind Taylor for the league’s rushing title.

Cook challenges for top spot

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

With just three games remaining, it’s very possible that Cook can overtake Taylor, who is averaging just 76 yards rushing in his last four games, including a per carry average of just 3.66. Cook over the same span has amassed 447 rushing yards (112 per game), for a 5.66 per carry average, two yards more than Taylor.

Single-season record within reach

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III carries the ball, getting past Cincinnati Bengals running back Gary Brightwell and safety Geno Stone. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What makes this season more impressive, Cook needs only 88 yards and will have the Bills third highest rushing total in team history, and only O.J. Simpson has surpassed 1,500 in a season. Another 402 yards, and Cook will have the second-highest rushing total in Bills’ history.

Cook powers offense past Pats

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) scores a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

In the Bills' 21-point comeback win against the New England Patriots, Cook ran for 107 yards on 22 carries, with two rushing touchdowns, while adding a third score through the air. He was instrumental in the win.

Bills beat reporter Matt Parrino said, “I cringe thinking about some of my offseason takes on a potential extension for #4.”

Parrino added, “Bills don’t win yesterday without Cook.” Cook is worth every penny the Bills have paid him. If the Bills make a deep playoff run, it’ll be the Allen and Cook show that gets them there.

