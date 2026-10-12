Four Bills' Player Prop Bets for Monday Night: Back Josh Allen, James Cook vs. Rams

The Buffalo Bills take center stage on Monday Night Football in Week 5, visiting the high-powered Los Angeles Rams in what could be a Super Bowl LXI preview at SoFi Stadium.

Offensively, the Bills have had massive success against the Rams with Josh Allen at quarterback. They faced off against Los Angeles in 2020, 2022 and 2024, and they scored 35, 31 and 42 points, respectively. Interestingly enough, their only loss was the 42-point showing.

Even with the Rams owning the NFL's No. 1 ranked defense entering the game, there's a good chance the Bills will get theirs so to speak.

Here are four player prop bets that bank on the Bills piling up the yards and points on primetime. All odds are provided by DraftKings and are subject to change.

Dec 8, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scores a touchdown against the against the Los Angeles Rams | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Josh Allen

250+ pass yards (+100)

Allen, who bas thrown for at least 204 yards in every game thus far, has hit the 250 mark twice through four weeks.

He went 23-of-33 passing for 253 yards in the Week 4 loss after going 20-of-29 passing for 334 yards in the season opener. In Week 2, Allen passed for 248 yards as the Bills tamed the Detroit Lions.

Although past results do not guarantee future success, it's hard to ignore the numbers that Allen has produced in his last two road games against the Rams.

Allen passed for 342 yards and three touchdowns in a 44-42 loss on his way to the 2024 NFL MVP award. Two years prior, in what was the Rams' first game following their Super Bowl LVI victory, Allen keyed a 31-10 win by throwing for 297 yards and three touchdowns.

Furthermore, despite rumors that he's dealing with an unreported injury, Allen claimed to be fully healthy this week.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to pass during the third quarter against the New England Patriots at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

James Cook

100+ rush yards (+235)

Cook ranks second amongst NFL leaders in yards per carry (6.0), and he's been highly efficient each of the past three weeks.

After rushing for 135 and 154 yards, respectively, in Weeks 2 and 3, the Bills mistakenly moved away from Cook at times during the Week 4 loss. Having totaled 45 rushes over the prior two games, he carried only 12 times for 75 yards against the Patriots.

As a result, I'm expecting the Bills to feed Cook as often as possible against the Rams, who allow 102.0 rush yards per game. He went over the 100-yard mark in more than 50 percent of games last season, and I'm looking for him to repeat that feat on Monday night.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) runs after making a catch during the third quarter against the New England Patriots | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keon Coleman

50+ receiving yards (+143)

Coleman stepped up in a big way when DJ Moore was forced out of the game against the Patriots. He caught six of seven targets for 116 yards and one touchdown.

When Moore left in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions, Coleman finished that win with six catches for 63 yards in six targets.

He has at least one 20+ yard reception in each of the past three games, and his big play ability makes the 50-yard mark even more attainable. Additionally, Coleman, who has Allen's trust, should be a significant factor for an offense that will be without wide receiver Josh Palmer and potentially Moore, too.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) makes a catch for a touchdown as New England Patriots cornerback Charles Woods (22) defends | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dalton Kincaid

Anytime touchdown scorer (+185)

Maybe I'm a glutton for punishment, considering I also took Kincaid to score 8+ touchdowns for the season, but I'm not giving up yet.

With his first, and only, touchdown this season coming on primetime against the Detroit Lions in Week 2, let's back Kincaid to find pay dirt again on Monday Night Football. It also seems as if the Bills will make it a point to target Kincaid as often as possible after failing to get him into the flow against the New England Patriots in Week 4.

"Anytime Dalton comes away with two targets and one of them being in the last drive of the game, obviously, I didn't do a good enough job," said first-year head coach Joe Brady in the wake of the 29-26 loss.

Even with only three combined receptions over the past two weeks, Kincaid remains the Bills' receiving leaders (270 yards). It also worth noting, he caught touchdowns in five of 12 regular season games last year and one in each playoff appearance as well.

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) catches a touchdown against Denver Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga (9) during the fourth quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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