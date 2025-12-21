Bills-Browns announcer and ref assignments bring back a strange Buffalo memory

The Buffalo Bills are on the road in Week 16 to take on the Cleveland Browns. Fresh off a huge Week 15 win that put them back in the AFC East race, the Bills are looking for win No. 11 on the season while the three-win Browns are trying to find the right pieces to lean on in the future.

Buffalo likely needs to win their final three games to catch the New England Patriots, which means they can't allow themselves to fall victims to a trap game against Shedeur Sanders and the struggling Browns.

For Cleveland, they're trying to decide if Sanders is the right man to remain under center in 2026 and beyond. As is always the case down the stretch, this game has plenty of intrigue, which makes it a must-watch. For those who will tune in, which announcers will they hear on the call, and which referees will keep order?

Bills-Browns Week 16 announcer pairing

For the second week in a row, the Bills' game will be called by Ian Eagle and J.J. Watt. This duo was in the booth for their big showdown with the Patriots, which was an exciting comeback win from a 21-point deficit.

Eagle has been one of the top announcers for the NFL, but also calls college basketball and NBA games for CBS, TBS, Prime Video, TNT, and the YES Network. Watt joined Eagle this season following an impressive career that included three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards.

On the sideline, they will be joined by Evan Washburn, who has been with CBS since 2014.

Bills-Browns Week 16 referee assignment

The referee for Week 16 will be Bill Vinovich, who worked in the NFL from 2001 through 2006. He returned in 2012 and has been a mainstay in the league ever since.

In addition to his work with the NFL, Vinovich is a college basketball official as well. Bills fans will remember Vinovich for his made-up rule in 2022 when Buffalo fans were throwing snowballs on the field during a game against the Miami Dolphins.

In an effort to restore order, Vinovich announced that "We've just been informed that if a snowball hits someone, it'll be a 15-yard penalty against Buffalo." It was revealed later that Vinovich was simply trying to restore order, but could never enforce such a rule.

