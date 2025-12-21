Bills vs. Browns, NFL Week 16: Start time, live stream, TV channel

It's hard to believe, but there are just three weeks left in the regular season. For the Buffalo Bills, these final three games will be of vital importance as they're trying to make a late push for their sixth consecutive AFC East title.

They pulled to within one game of the New England Patriots when they knocked them off in Week 15, which they did in an epic 21-point comeback. To get past the Patriots, however, the Bills need to win their games and get some help.

That begins with heading to Northeast Ohio to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 16. Buffalo is heavily favored against the 3-11 Browns, but Josh Allen and company have to take them seriously, especially with Myles Garrett having the best season of his career.

With the stage set, let's check out all the information you need to know to catch all the action.

Buffalo Bills vs. Cleveland Browns TV & viewing info

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen gets ready to throw a pass against the Cleveland Browns. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Date: Sunday, December 21, 2025

Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Cleveland, OH

Venue: Huntington Bank Field

TV Channel: CBS

Betting Odds: Bills -10.5 | O/U: 41.5

How To Live Stream Bills vs. Browns Online

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen drops back to throw as Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett pursues. | Tim Fuller-Imagn Images

Your best bet for watching the game via streaming is through FuboTV. Fubo has a full slate of games every Sunday afternoon on FOX & CBS and has all the big primetime matchups for Sunday Night Football via NBC and Monday Night Football via ESPN.

Fubo includes the NFL Network in every plan, which offers access to exclusive coverage of the NFL all year round, plus select games from the NFL International Series. Fubo users can add NFL RedZone from NFL Network for an additional cost to go around the league every Sunday afternoon to catch every touchdown. Fubo also includes a lineup of the top sports networks like ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network & more to get big headlines and expert analysis from TV’s most popular sports talk shows.

With this game being on CBS, viewers could also check out Paramount+ as a streaming option.

