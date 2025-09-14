Bills' top free-agent addition doing what he was signed to do
The Buffalo Bills brought in Joey Bosa through free agency this offseason to be a game-wrecker. Through two games of the season, the return on the former Rookie of the Year has been immediate and impressive.
Bosa was in the backfield all afternoon long during Sunday’s 30-10 win over the New York Jets, finishing the game with his first sack since joining the Bills, along with two forced fumbles, one of which was recovered by fellow edge rusher A.J. Epenesa. The takeaway helped set up a Matt Prater field goal to increase Buffalo’s lead to 10-0 in the first half.
“Joey’s been a great addition since he’s gotten here,” said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott after Sunday’s game. “He loves to play football, he prepares, he’s a true pro.”
The 10-year veteran has now recorded four tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack, two quarterback hits and three forced fumbles in Buffalo’s first two games of the year, proving to be a true difference maker for Buffalo up front defensively.
“He’s been a really good addition,” added McDermott. “Like anything, this is just Game 2 for all of us. We’ve got a short week this week and a home game coming up, and a chance for us to continue to take another step. Which is important for us.”
Bosa helped spearhead a rebound performance from the Buffalo defense, which held Jets quarterback Justin Fields to fewer passing yards (27) than the Bills had points. Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones and safety Cole Bishop also finished with sacks, while EDGE Greg Rousseau shared a sack with DT Zion Logue. Pro Football Focus recorded 23 quarterback pressures for the Bills against New York.
“They’re competitors,” said McDermott. “They take a lot of pride in their work, and it’s important for them that they play well and help the team win.”
McDermott said the performance put forth by Bosa and the Bills’ defense during the win is what has come to be expected of this unit. Buffalo allowed the Jets to gain just 154 yards of offense, the lowest total allowed by the Bills in a road game since the 1990 season.
“This week I thought they got off to a faster start, which was important,” said the Bills' head coach. “That was the performance we expect to see.”
The Bills look ahead to a short week, with the status of two injured starters, DT Ed Oliver (ankle) and nickel cornerback Taron Johnson (quad), who both missed Sunday’s game, remaining unknown. Buffalo (1-0) will take on the Miami Dolphins (0-2) at home this Thursday night.
