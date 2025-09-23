Elijah Moore uses 'good body language' and 'smart play' to seal Bills' primetime win
The game officially turned on captain Terrel Bernard's interception, but it was newcomer wide receiver Elijah Moore who sealed the Buffalo Bills' division win in Week 3.
With the visiting Miami Dolphins looking to erase a 28-21 fourth-quarter deficit, Bernard perfectly read the play and intercepted Tua Tagovailoa's pass at the Bills' 17-yard line. He returned it to the Buffalo 41 with exactly 3:00 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Although the Bills had the ball and a seven-point lead, the game was far from over with Miami holding two timeouts and the two-minute warning.
"Terrell Bernard makes a fantastic play and we can be in a four-minute drill there," said Bills' QB Josh Allen after the 31-21 victory on Thursday Night Football.
The Bills were off to a shaky start in the four-minute drill. A holding penalty, followed by a four-yard rush, pushed Buffalo into a 2nd-and-16 situation from its own 35.
That's when Moore stepped up, shook free over the middle and took an Allen pass for 30 yards into field goal range. The Bills' longest play from scrimmage of the night was the proverbial back-breaker for the Dolphins.
"That was unbelievable. Smart play, finding a window in zone, giving me good body language. He made some good plays for us tonight. It was awesome to see," said Allen.
The week prior, Moore scored a fourth-quarter touchdown against his former team and ended the game against the New York Jets by doing celebratory backflips with the offense in victory formation.
In his first season with the Bills, he's getting good at these victory-clinching situations.