The 2026 NFL season is moving along quickly as the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off on Thanksgiving in Week 12.

This is going to be a huge showdown with major playoff implications in the AFC. The 9-1 Bills and 8-2 Chiefs could give themselves an edge in the battle for the No. 1 seed in the conference with a win, not to mention give themselves a huge boost of confidence for the final stretch.

For Bills fans, it's a treat to see their team in action for the holiday, but it might not all be fun and games. Not only will the weather be nasty, but the announcing crew might be the last one any fanbase wants in the booth when the Chiefs are in action. Let's check out who will be in the booth, and why Bills Mafia might want to watch on mute.

Bills vs. Chiefs Announcers

NBC Sports Sunday Night Football analyst Cris Collinsworth during the game between the Chargers and the Buffalo Bills. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

This game might be on Thursday night, but it's on NBC, which means the Sunday Night Football crew will be on the call. Mike Tirico will be the play-by-play announcer and he's one of the best in the business. The same can be said about sideline reporter Melissa Stark.

As for the color commentator, Bills fans need to be ready for some serious Patrick Mahomes fawning. Cris Collinsworth will be in the booth with Tirico, and he's well-known for marveling over absolutely everything Mahomes does. Perhaps, it's best if Buffalo fans let their turkey settle for a bit before tuning in.

Play-by-play: Mike Tirico

Analyst: Cris Collinsworth

Sideline Reporter: Melissa Stark

Referees for Week 12 Bills vs. Chiefs

The head referee in this game will be Alex Kemp, who has been in the NFL since 2014 and was promoted to referee in 2018. Here's a look at his full crew for this game.

Referee: Alex Kemp

Umpire: Brandon Ellison

Down Judge: Mike Carr

Line Judge: Rusty Baynes

Field Judge: Sean Petty

Side Judge: Jim Quirk

Back Judge: Scott Helverson

Replay Official: Julie Johnson

Replay Assistant: Kris Raper

Bills uniform combination for Week 12

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III runs with the ball against the Houston Texans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bills will be wearing all blue on Thursday night for the first time since the season-opener against the Houston Texans.

Helmet: White

White Jersey: Royal Blue

Royal Blue Pants: Royal Blue

Chiefs uniform combination for Week 12

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes greets the kicking team after an extra point against the Atlanta Falcons. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chiefs have not confirmed their uniform combination, but we know they will be in their white jersey. Based on a social media post, it appears they will have their red pants, which is their regular road look.

Helmet: Red

Red Jersey: White

White Pants: Red (unconfirmed)

Big day tomorrow 🦃 pic.twitter.com/wKuaGoq5Fg — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 26, 2026

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