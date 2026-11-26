Bills-Chiefs Announcer Crew Could Make Long Night for Buffalo Fans
The 2026 NFL season is moving along quickly as the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off on Thanksgiving in Week 12.
This is going to be a huge showdown with major playoff implications in the AFC. The 9-1 Bills and 8-2 Chiefs could give themselves an edge in the battle for the No. 1 seed in the conference with a win, not to mention give themselves a huge boost of confidence for the final stretch.
For Bills fans, it's a treat to see their team in action for the holiday, but it might not all be fun and games. Not only will the weather be nasty, but the announcing crew might be the last one any fanbase wants in the booth when the Chiefs are in action. Let's check out who will be in the booth, and why Bills Mafia might want to watch on mute.
Bills vs. Chiefs Announcers
This game might be on Thursday night, but it's on NBC, which means the Sunday Night Football crew will be on the call. Mike Tirico will be the play-by-play announcer and he's one of the best in the business. The same can be said about sideline reporter Melissa Stark.
As for the color commentator, Bills fans need to be ready for some serious Patrick Mahomes fawning. Cris Collinsworth will be in the booth with Tirico, and he's well-known for marveling over absolutely everything Mahomes does. Perhaps, it's best if Buffalo fans let their turkey settle for a bit before tuning in.
Play-by-play: Mike Tirico
Analyst: Cris Collinsworth
Sideline Reporter: Melissa Stark
Referees for Week 12 Bills vs. Chiefs
The head referee in this game will be Alex Kemp, who has been in the NFL since 2014 and was promoted to referee in 2018. Here's a look at his full crew for this game.
Referee: Alex Kemp
Umpire: Brandon Ellison
Down Judge: Mike Carr
Line Judge: Rusty Baynes
Field Judge: Sean Petty
Side Judge: Jim Quirk
Back Judge: Scott Helverson
Replay Official: Julie Johnson
Replay Assistant: Kris Raper
Bills uniform combination for Week 12
The Bills will be wearing all blue on Thursday night for the first time since the season-opener against the Houston Texans.
- Helmet: White
- Jersey: Royal Blue
- Pants: Royal Blue
Chiefs uniform combination for Week 12
The Chiefs have not confirmed their uniform combination, but we know they will be in their white jersey. Based on a social media post, it appears they will have their red pants, which is their regular road look.
- Helmet: Red
- Jersey: White
- Pants: Red (unconfirmed)
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Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.