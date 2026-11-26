It's a short week of football for the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, who face one another on Thanksgiving night in Week 12. This is going to be a clash of two of the AFC's top teams as the 9-1 Bills look to make a statement against the 8-2 Chiefs.

Both teams are coming off a stretch of "soft" games which included the Bills facing multiple backup quarterbacks while the Chiefs had three consecutive games against losing teams. This adds even more intrigue to a game that was already loaded with reasons to watch. Not only will one of them walk away as the most feared team in the conference, but they can end the discussion about "easy wins."

This will also be a measuring stick for defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard and his defense. Over the past three games, Leonhard's defense hasn't given up a touchdown. While that's impressive, they haven't been tested the way they will be against the Chiefs.

With the stage set, let's check out all the information needed to catch the action.

Bills vs Chiefs, Week 12 Live Stream & Viewing Info

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir reacts against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Buffalo game will be the final of a holiday triple header. The Chicago Bears will visit the Detroit Lions during the early game while the Dallas Cowboys will host the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:30 p.m. The Bills and Chiefs will then close out the night on NBC, with kickoff at 8:20 p.m.

Date: Thursday, November 26, 2026

Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Orchard Park, New York

Venue: New Highmark Stadium

TV Info: NBC

Live Stream: Fubo (free trial), Peacock

Betting Odds: Bills -3 | O/U: 45.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Bills -154 | Chiefs +130

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Following the game, the two teams will have an extra few days of rest to prepare for Week 13. The Bills won't catch much of a break, however, as they have a tough slate of games coming up. They will next face the New England Patriots, who handed them their only loss of the season in Week 4.

From there, they have the Green Bay Packers in Week 14, the Chicago Bears in Week 15, and the Denver Broncos in Week 16.

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