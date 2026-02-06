Bills' Jim Leonhard Has Strong Opinion on Game-Changing INT in Buffalo's Playoff Loss

There have been many strong opinions shared since the Buffalo Bills’ playoff run ended in part due to a controversial call late during the Divisional Round against the Denver Broncos.

When Brandin Cooks’ attempted catch in overtime was instead ruled an interception recorded by Broncos’ defender Ja’Quan McMillian, an uproar ensued, with many arguing it should have been called a reception, and others agreeing with the ruling on the field.

On Thursday, during his first media appearance as the Bills' defensive coordinator, former Denver assistant coach Jim Leonhard was asked to give his opinion on the fateful play.

“Bills Mafia wants to know, was it a catch?” asked a reporter.

“Was not,” said Leonhard. “We caught it — Denver caught it.”

His response was to the chagrin of Bills fans everywhere.

Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'quan McMillian and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks both go up for the ball during overtime at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

More to say

Leonhard added that, while he stands by his stance on Thursday, his viewpoint may change as he gets deeper into his duties as the Bills' DC.

“I’ll have a different opinion here very soon, once this season—to me it’s still the 2025 season,” he said. “That Super Bowl hasn’t been played yet. So I have to have a little bit of loyalty there. But ask me in another week, and I’ll give you a different answer.”

No matter what side Leonhard falls on, the play made by McMillian created quite the domino effect. It was in the postgame locker room following the Bills’ defeat that Team Owner Terry Pegula claims the wheels toward Sean McDermott’s firing as head coach were set in motion. After McDermott was fired, the team hired Joe Brady as its next leader, and then he brought in Leonard to guide the defense.

It’s funny how things work sometimes.

Despite being the Bills’ defensive coordinator now, Jim Leonhard maintains that Ja’Quan McMillian’s INT in the playoff game against the Bills was NOT a catch and instead an INT.



🎥 @BuffaloBills pic.twitter.com/yHJV7cnH9P — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) February 5, 2026

Filling up

The Bills’ coaching staff is just about complete, not long after Joe Brady was hired as head coach. Along with Leonhard being brought in as defensive coordinator, Pete Carmichael signed on to be the team’s offensive coordinator, and Jeff Rodgers is the Bills’ new special teams coordinator.

The team has also hired several other assistants over the past couple of weeks, including offensive line coach Pat Meyer, quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree, wide receivers coach Drew Terrell, outside linebackers coach Bobby April III, inside linebackers coach John Egorugwu and cornerbacks coach Jay Valai.

Brady mentioned during his press conference on Thursday that the Bills will retain running backs coach Kelly Skipper, tight ends coach Rob Boras, assistant offensive line coach Austin Gund and offensive assistant DJ Mangas. However, their roles have yet to be officially determined.

Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'quan McMillian rips the ball out of Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks’ arms and the ruling was it was Denver’s ball during overtime at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

