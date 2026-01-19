Inside controversial calls that ended Bills' season vs. Broncos

As the Buffalo Bills' season ended on Saturday with a 33-30 overtime loss to the Denver Broncos, one of the biggest talking points was the officiating during the game's final two drives.

Three calls went against the Bills in overtime: a contested catch between Bills' wide receiver Brandin Cooks and Broncos' cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian that resulted in an interception, followed by two pass interference penalties that set up Denver for the game-winning chip-shot field goal and a trip to the AFC Championship Game.

After the game, lead official Carl Cheffers spoke with Jeff Legwold of the Pro Football Writers of America about the controversial decisions.

Here is the NFL pool report with Carl Cheffers after the game: pic.twitter.com/8L5uBRXF8m — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) January 18, 2026

Interception or catch by Brandin Cooks?

WOW!! Interception Josh Allen on this crazy play pic.twitter.com/J7UyosDna5 — Rate the Refs (@Rate_the_Refs) January 18, 2026

As Cooks and McMillian went up for the ball, Cooks appeared to secure it with two hands as he came to the ground, but Cheffers saw what happened after that differently.

"He [Cooks] lost possession of the ball when he hit the ground," Cheffers said. "The defender gained possession of it at that point."

By rule, the player must maintain control through contact with the ground, and the officials determined that Cooks failed to do so. While the call could have gone either way, the ruling stood.

Pass interference No. 1 — Taron Johnson

The first pass interference penalty came on a back-shoulder throw from Bo Nix to Courtland Sutton. Johnson, in tight coverage, prevented Sutton from completing the catch, albeit by taking it a bit too far.

"The defender held the receiver's right arm down, which prevented him from going up for the pass with two hands," Cheffers said.

The play was eerily similar to an uncalled incident late in regulation when Broncos' corner Riley Moss tugged down Cooks' left arm on a pass to the end zone. Cooks didn't attempt to elevate for the ball in that instance, however.

It's also worth noting that Joey Bosa was called for roughing the passer on the same play as Johnson's penalty. The two fouls were separated by just two yards, meaning the outcome would have been nearly identical even without the pass interference call.

Pass interference No. 2 — Tre'Davious White

The flag that ruined the Bills Super Bowl dreams. PI called on the Bills pic.twitter.com/qdlcgWTAtH — Rate the Refs (@Rate_the_Refs) January 18, 2026

With Denver already nearing field-goal range, Nix, playing through a broken ankle, lofted a deep pass down the middle to Marvin Mims Jr., with White in pursuit. This one appeared to be much more straightforward to Cheffers.

"The second one was early contact and an arm grab that materially restricted the receiver," the 18-year lead referee said of the 30-yard penalty.

White erupted in frustration afterward, slamming his helmet in front of line judge Rusty Baynes as the Broncos moved inside the 10-yard line to set up the game-winner.

The officiating decisions drew rare criticism from head coach Sean McDermott following the game.While it's debatable whether the calls were the primary reason for the Bills' loss, there's little question that they played a significant role in how the game and Buffalo's season ended.

Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White takes off his helmet and then slams it on the ground while arguing with line judge Rusty Baynes during overtime at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

