Tre White's throwback effort highlights strong day for Bills' veterans vs. Patriots

It was the veterans doing the heavy lifting for the Buffalo Bills’ defense during a Week 15 win over the New England Patriots.

A list of defensive players over the age of 30 years old put forth outstanding efforts against the Patriots, helping change the game in the Bills’ favor en route to victory.

And Tre’Davious White was at the top of the list.

Needed it

Without Christian Benford, who was out with a toe injury on Sunday, the Bills needed White to step up, and he did just that. While leading the Buffalo secondary, the soon-to-be 31-year-old recorded his first interception of the season while also recording a critical pass breakup on a deep ball aimed at the end zone late in the first half.

White hasn’t been perfect this season. But much like his performance against New England, he has been solid more often than not while helping deliver a level of stability that the Bills desperately needed at the cornerback position this season.

And he wasn’t the only old-timer to come through with a big day.

Milano throws it back

Aging linebacker Matt Milano also stepped up with a big-time performance, recording two second-half sacks to help seal the game while leading the way with a team-high 10 tackles. Milano was all over the field for the Bills on Sunday and helped them reel in a much-needed victory.

Bosa’s return

Fellow vet Joey Bosa also provided a boost from his edge rusher position, recording a crucial pass deflection after dropping into coverage on the Patriots’ final play from scrimmage. The knock-down turned the ball over to the Buffalo offense, which ran out the final 1 minute 47 seconds en route to sealing the win. Bosa had missed the previous game due to a hamstring injury and his return to the lineup paid dividends for the Bills' defense.

The Bills' resistance looked old and slow during a first half in which they fell behind 21-0 and allowed 177 yards rushing. But give this group credit, as it was able to respond with a resurgent second-half effort, led by a list of veterans who turned in notable performances during the win.

