Bills expected to lose seasoned OL depth piece from practice squad
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost their starting right guard, Cody Mauch, to a season-ending knee injury. In need of more depth, they're reportedly looking at a seasoned veteran on the Buffalo Bills practice squad.
Dan Feeney, who signed with the Bills in August, was unable to make the 53-man roster. He was retained as a member of the practice squad, and has been there for the first two weeks of the season.
RELATED: Bills QB Josh Allen can surpass this Patrick Mahomes record tonight
With the team's third game of the year set to kick off on Thursday night against the Miami Dolphins, Adam Schefter reported that the Bucs are expected to poach Feeney.
A ninth-year pro, Feeney was as third-round pick out of Indiana in 2017. He spent his first four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, but has been a journeyman since.
RELATED: What Dolphins' injuries mean for Bills in Week 3 divisional matchup
Buffalo was Feeney's fifth team since leaving Los Angeles. He played for the New York Jets, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. Feeney also spent time with the Dolphins, but never made their active roster.
He's appeared in 120 games with 65 starts. Feeney has also proven to be versatile, taking snaps at guard and center during his career.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —