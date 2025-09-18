Bills QB Josh Allen can surpass this Patrick Mahomes record tonight
The Buffalo Bills are set to take on the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football.
Miami comes into Buffalo with a record of 0-2, looking for a way to notch their first win of the season. The Bills, on the other hand, are intent on winning their second consecutive AFC East showdown and securing their third win of the year.
RELATED: Bills use gameday elevations for Ed Oliver, Matt Milano insurance vs. Dolphins
There's also a potential record that could be broken by Josh Allen. The reigning NFL MVP needs just two more total touchdowns to surpass Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as the fastest player in league history to reach 300 touchdowns.
Mahomes reached that stat in 128 games, including the playoffs. Allen, who is set to play in his 127th game, including playoffs, and has 197 regular-season touchdown passes plus 25 in the playoffs, giving him 222. He's also scored 67 rushing touchdowns in the regular season and seven in the playoffs for 74.
In addition to 296 rushing and passing touchdowns, Allen has two touchdown receptions in the regular season and one in the playoffs.
Allen already set a franchise record when he surpassed Thurman Thomas as the team's leader in career rushing touchdowns. Now, he can put his name ahead of Mahomes in an impressive league stat.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —