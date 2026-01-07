Why no one wants to face Jaguars now, including Bills

Entering the 2025 NFL season, many may have expected the Buffalo Bills to face a team like the Cincinnati Bengals or Baltimore Ravens in the wild-card round. However, a team that had only four wins in 2024 had its record reversed to play host to Buffalo.

Early in the season, the Jacksonville Jaguars had numerous holes, which were evident in their losses to the Seahawks and the Rams, for example. The pass defense and pass protection were leaky. They couldn't run the ball and their second overall pick, Travis Hunter, struggled.

However, since defeating the lowly Raiders in overtime in Week 9, things changed big-time for the Jaguars en route to their first AFC South title in three years, and they enter the playoffs as the NFL's hottest team, having won eight straight. It all began by acquiring a player from the same team they beat at the trade deadline.

Trade deadline turning point

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) makes a touchdown catch against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at EverBank Stadium.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has played with some very talented receivers in his career, like Calvin Ridley and Brian Thomas Jr. (eight drops in 14 games), but when Jacksonville acquired Jakobi Meyers, it all changed.

Meyers, who didn't drop a pass in all of 2024, caught 42 passes for 483 yards and three touchdowns in eight games, becoming the Jags' leading receiver with Hunter on injured reserve.

As a result of his play, Meyers earned a three-year, $60 million extension, and he's just one of two players who helped kickstart Lawrence's late-season surge and the Jaguars' eight-game winning streak into the playoffs. He's taken only 15 sacks in his last nine games compared to 26 in the first nine.

Offensive line reshuffles

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws a pass as offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen (70) blocks Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) at State Farm Stadium.

The Jaguars' offensive line was seen as a mediocre unit coming into the season, and they found a key piece in the middle of the season, who was given a three-year, $51 million extension.

Cole Van Lanen is in his fourth season with the Jags, and he has started games at every offensive line position except center for Jacksonville, including five starts at left tackle starting in Week 14.

For a quarterback like Lawrence, who's dealt with numerous injuries over the last couple of years, having a reliable presence like Van Lanen to protect Lawrence and open lanes for Travis Etienne is critical to play against Buffalo.

Trevor Lawrence's explosion

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) reacts after rushing for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High.

Lawrence accounted for 24 total touchdowns in the Jags' eight-game winning streak to lead the NFL since Week 11. The Jags' passing yards per game increased by seven yards per game from their first nine games to their last nine.

The first overall pick in 2021 has proven he can thrive against top competition, with 279 passing yards and four total touchdowns against the Broncos in Denver in Week 16.

Buffalo's pass defense, which is just as stingy as Denver's, will need to be at the top of its game if the Bills are to win their first road playoff game in 34 years on Sunday.

