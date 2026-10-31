Bills' Final Injury Report (Week 8): Who's In, Who's Out vs. Ravens

The Buffalo Bills will host the Baltimore Ravens for a critical AFC matchup on November 1, and they could be without up to six key players.

The Bills issued their final Week 8 injury report following Friday's practice in Orchard Park, and six of the 13 names are listed with a questionable tag for Sunday's game.

While the injury report seems a bit lengthy considering Buffalo is coming off its bye week, six of the players are already cleared for Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

That leaves wide receiver Tyrell Shavers as the lone player officially ruled out. Working back from a torn ACL, Shavers will remain on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list for at least one more week.

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Tyrell Shavers (14) leaps to catch a thirty-two yard pass thrown by quarterback Josh Allen (not pictured) against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DJ Moore, Dalton Kincaid questionable, but reasons for optimism

Both wide receiver DJ Moore and tight end Dalton Kincaid practiced in a limited capacity for three consecutive days. They wore red non-contact jerseys throughout the week, likely more as a precaution.

Moore uncharacteristically missed back-to-back games prior to the bye week as a result of reaggravating his AC joint sprain in Week 4. The 29-year-old WR1 seems eager to return.

"The two weeks [out], it was pretty sad. I was mad at myself," said Moore on Wednesday. "Somebody put out a post on X where I was standing there watching the guys practice, that was the hardest thing about the two weeks."

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) carries the ball in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at New Highmark Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, Kincaid banged up his ribs area during the October 18 win over the Las Vegas Raiders last time out. After being evaluated in the locker room, he returned for the remaining 8:01 on the fourth-quarter clock.

“Feeling good. Just how football goes. Some weeks will be worse than others, and then some weeks will feel great. But lucky and grateful enough to be able to go out there and practice," said Kincaid after Wednesday's practice (h/t WGR's Sal Capaccio).

Oct 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) makes a catch to score a two point conversion as Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Curl (3) defends during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

More uncertainty for Spencer Brown, Dee Alford

Starting right tackle Spencer Brown and primary slot cornerback Dee Alford are both questionable to face the Ravens after little practice participation this past week.

Brown was sidelined on Wednesday and Thursday before logging limited participation on Friday. Following a limited practice on Wednesday, Alford ended the week with back-to-back absences.

Forced out in Week 5 after only 16 snaps due to a back flare-up, Brown returned for the entirety of the Week 6 win in Las Vegas.

"Just lingering stuff from what's happened to me last couple weeks. What happened in that LA game, just kind of got nicked up. Took enough drugs to sedate a small elephant when I was in LA," said Brown on Wednesday. "Just took care of the body the best way I knew how and got through the Vegas game and played pretty well. Got on the bye week, kind of bit me in the butt a little bit."

Brown, who has a history of back issues, appears to be a true game time decision. Should Brown be unavailable, expect Tylan Grable to start.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) looks on during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, it seems as if Alford could have tweaked his previously-injured ankle during Wednesday's practice. The defensive back initially suffered the injury against the New England Patriots in Week 4.

Alford sat out the Week 5 game in Los Angeles, and he returned to his regular role in Week 6 against the Raiders, seeing 43 snaps.

With the downward participation trend as a sign, Alford appears headed toward a game day inactive.

Ed Oliver, Bradley Chubb, TJ Sanders cleared

In a positive development, outside linebacker Bradley Chubb ditched the red non-contact jersey on Friday. He was a full participant on Friday, and the Bills did not give him a designation for Sunday.

Defensive linemen Ed Oliver and TJ Sanders are also good to go in Week 8. Oliver missed the past two games due to a knee injury.

Also along the defensive front, outside lineback TJ Parker is questionable with a knee, although he did improve to full participation on Friday. Defensive tackle Greg Gaines tweaked a csalf during practice, and he's questionable as a result.

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) reacts after a play during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bills' Injury Report (Week 8)

FRIDAY

CB Dee Alford (ankle) — DNP

(Game: Questionable)



LB Joe Andreessen (knee) — FP

(Game: - )



T Spencer Brown (back) — LP

(Game: Questionable)



OLB Bradley Chubb (chest/thumb) — FP

(Game: - )



RB Ray Davis (illness) — FP

(Game: - )



TE Dalton Kincaid (chest) — LP

(Game: Questionable)



WR DJ Moore (shoulder) — LP

(Game: Questionable)



DL Ed Oliver (knee) —FP

(Game: - )



OLB TJ Parker (knee) — FP

(Game: Questionable)



G Ar'maj Reed-Adams (elbow/back) — FP

(Game: - )



DL TJ Sanders (shoulder) — FP

(Game: - )



WR Tyrell Shavers (knee) — LP (on PUP)

(Game: OUT)

THURSDAY

CB Dee Alford (ankle) — DNP



LB Joe Andreessen (knee) — LP



T Spencer Brown (back) — DNP



OLB Bradley Chubb (chest/thumb) — LP



RB Ray Davis (illness) — DNP



TE Dalton Kincaid (chest) — LP



WR DJ Moore (shoulder) — LP



DL Ed Oliver (knee) —FP



OLB TJ Parker (knee) — LP



G Ar'maj Reed-Adams (elbow/back) — FP



DL TJ Sanders (shoulder) — FP



WR Tyrell Shavers (knee) — LP (on PUP)

WEDNESDAY

CB Dee Alford (ankle) — LP



T Spencer Brown (back) — DNP



OLB Bradley Chubb (chest/thumb) — LP



TE Dalton Kincaid (chest) — LP



WR DJ Moore (shoulder) — LP



DL Ed Oliver (knee) —LP



OLB TJ Parker (knee) — LP



G Ar'maj Reed-Adams (elbow/back) — FP



DL TJ Sanders (shoulder) — LP



WR Tyrell Shavers (knee) — LP (on PUP)

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